I am delighted that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration is showing real leadership by taking on methane waste and pollution from the oil and gas operations, and working to “create cutting-edge rules that can set an example for the rest of the nation.” The opinion piece (“Turning climate challenges into opportunities,” My View, June 16) by the governor’s energy and environment Cabinet members, Sarah Cottrell Propst and James Kenney, respectively, lays out a clear, commonsense approach to protect the health and safety of all New Mexicans.
The growing impacts of unchecked methane emissions in our state include respiratory illness from air pollution and lost royalty and tax revenue that could fund public priorities, like education. We need methane regulations in New Mexico this year, and Lujan Grisham deserves credit for taking on this critical issue.
Peter Chapin
Santa Fe
History repeats
Great Britain invented the concentration camp during the Second Boer War. The British army forcibly removed Boer women and children from their farms and incarcerated (concentrated) them in camps near cities. The purpose was to demoralize the Boer menfolk who were fighting a guerrilla war as irregular soldiers. Then, as their farms fell into disrepair, it reduced the food production that fed the Boers. Largely due to unsanitary conditions in the camps, several thousand Boer women and children died of epidemic diseases. Because these Boer settlers had lived in relative isolation on farms spread across the interior of South Africa, they had little or no resistance to the varied germs and viruses introduced into the camps.
Robert J. Siegel
Santa Fe
Shortage of signs
Even on the best of days, when time is not crucial, finding Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is not easy. However, when an emergency trip is lengthened by poor signage, coupled with the high stress level of the patient and driver, it is a nightmare.
We recently had to take a friend to Christus St. Vincent’s emergency room where, after several wrong turns, we saw the large sign on the actual building. This poor signage is not only negligent but could be potentially life threatening. This has got to change. Lives are at stake.
Once there, the priority and attention our friend received was excellent.
Anne Gallagher Bonnie Joseph
Santa Fe
The week that was
What a week. We had feds kidnapping kids and putting them into concentration camps. We had our draft-dodger-in-chief demanding a major military parade in Washington, D.C. Is everyone as proud as I am?
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Our voices count
A recent article in The New Mexican (“Yazzie plaintiffs: State still failing,” June 29), rightly points out that the state and the Public Education Department have a legal responsibility, in light of the ruling in the Yazzie/ Martinez v. State of New Mexico case, to overhaul the system that regulates school funding. As a parent and a public school teacher, I agree that such an overhaul is long overdue.
Recent state legislative action has thankfully increased money for schools, and the federal mandate under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act calls for transparency on how these funds are used. The PED is developing an online “dashboard,” which will be a useful tool for all stakeholders to track spending and analyze the effectiveness of new and existing programs. It is vital that as stakeholders, we stay informed and engaged in the educational process. Our voices count.
Gary Bass
Santa Fe