I’m a high school junior writing to urge Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to cosponsor the Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution (H.Res. 1373). It’s an inaugural legislation to raise our aspirations in global health and make health equity a reality in the years to come. It is unacceptable that 100 million people die every decade because they lack access to basic health services.

The resolution highlights steps to address this unnecessary suffering and target past and ongoing harms that undermine the health and wellbeing of people globally. Specifically, it calls on the federal government to adopt a 21st century global health strategy around four pillars: increasing U.S. global health spending to $125 billion per year; improving the effectiveness and efficiency of U.S. global health spending by investing in national health infrastructure and local partners; supporting global economic justice reforms; and supporting redress for the harms of colonialism and ecological breakdown.

Annabel Leon-Lubowicz

