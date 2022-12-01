I’m a high school junior writing to urge Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to cosponsor the Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution (H.Res. 1373). It’s an inaugural legislation to raise our aspirations in global health and make health equity a reality in the years to come. It is unacceptable that 100 million people die every decade because they lack access to basic health services.
The resolution highlights steps to address this unnecessary suffering and target past and ongoing harms that undermine the health and wellbeing of people globally. Specifically, it calls on the federal government to adopt a 21st century global health strategy around four pillars: increasing U.S. global health spending to $125 billion per year; improving the effectiveness and efficiency of U.S. global health spending by investing in national health infrastructure and local partners; supporting global economic justice reforms; and supporting redress for the harms of colonialism and ecological breakdown.
Annabel Leon-Lubowicz
for the United World College USA
partners in Health chapter
Montezuma
Show compassion
The article (“No compassion here for the homeless,” Nov. 28) is a heartbreaking comment on our unwillingness to care here in the city of Holy Faith. Probably it is fear that causes us to turn our faces away from desperate people begging in the street; they don’t look like us, and they offend our wish to believe “everything is great” in the richest, most powerful country in the world. I think it is worth reflecting on our unwillingness to donate even a dollar to a homeless person, justified with the argument I hear too often that “it will just go to drink, or drugs;” is that really our business?
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
The need to gather
Today while hanging out on the Plaza I was asking myself why am I so bothered by the recent destruction of the obelisk? It was kind of ugly visually and had some negative history. So why do I care that it’s gone? Shouldn’t I be happy about it? I realized standing there that I was talking to multiple people all from very different backgrounds and cultures. Then, tonight I realized that’s what the Plaza center meant to me. It was a meeting or gathering place. We Plaza rats all met there. It was ours.
Looking at it now, even with that ugly fabricated box in the middle, I see musicians and people still gathering. So, while I could care less about the obelisk itself, what I want in its place and that I do hold sacred is a continued gathering space for people to congregate and share life experiences. That’s invaluable. No sculpture can replace that sense of shared existence. It’s what our community needs and what our country desperately requires of us.
Charles Streeper
Santa Fe
Protecting Chaco
I want to thank Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich, and Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury for reintroducing the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act (“New Mexico lawmakers introduce bill to protect Chaco Canyon,” Nov. 18). This critical legislation will preserve lands in the Greater Chaco area sacred to surrounding communities, Pueblos and tribes, as well as citizens throughout New Mexico who value our cultural heritage.
But time is running out this year to protect these natural and cultural treasures from further oil and gas development. (Ninety percent of this area has already been developed for oil and gas.) The Bureau of Land Management has put forward a timely proposal to conserve these lands through a 20-year mineral withdrawal. This would ensure that Greater Chaco is safeguarded, while legislation makes its way through Congress. We must conserve the last remaining lands before they’re gone forever. Please join me in urging the BLM to protect Greater Chaco.