Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has stated she will always wear a mask when she visits her elderly mother: “Not today, not tomorrow and I think likely, I may never visit her without a mask because my primary concern is her health and safety” (“End of New Mexico’s mask mandate,” Feb. 17).
But should her mother ever do a little shopping or go to a movie, she would be surrounded by folks without masks. To protect herself, does she stay home? Or can she go out, counting on her two vaccinations plus booster? No, because the effectiveness of that booster plummets after four months. The governor could approve a second booster, which was approved more than six weeks ago in Israel and which has proven safe and effective. But the governor does not. Why not?
Devin Bent, Ph.D.
Nambé
Housing big picture
The recent articles in The New Mexican on the affordable housing shortage are an excellent education for those of us who are not authorities on housing. Yet, one point about this shortage, in my opinion, should be stated more clearly: Every new unit constructed of “unaffordable housing” increases the demand for services and, ultimately, for more teachers, police officers, firefighters, nurses, waiters, retail sales workers and other workers who cannot find affordable housing in Santa Fe. Attention should be paid to the incremental and future impact of these projects, not just whether new developments will help reduce the current level of needed affordable units.
Myron Roomkin
Santa Fe
Try prevention
Another missed opportunity. Regarding the article (“Tougher anti-crime bill clears Senate,” Feb. 17), do our legislators really think this bill will decrease crime? Will a criminal stop and think, “There’s no statute of limitations on second degree murder. Hmm; I guess I won’t commit the crime.” Our legislators should pass a bill that requires public schools to teach dispute resolution, deescalation techniques, anger management, etc. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Dr. Lovick Thomas, FACR
Santa Fe
A better system
The U.S. system of creating geographic voting districts to elect members of Congress is flawed because it can be manipulated to favor a single political party. Additionally, it denies representation to losing minorities in every district. To address these issues, some countries have adopted proportional representation. Citizens of a state vote for the party of their choice, and representation is apportioned in proportion to the votes for each party.
One way to adopt the system is the following: If a state has 21 representatives, and the vote is 60 percent for one party and 40 percent for the other, the 60 percent party would get 12 representatives with a complete vote of one each and one representative with 60 percent of a vote. Similarly, the 40 percent party would get 8 representatives with complete votes and one with 40 percent of a vote. The approach may seem cumbersome, but it eliminates biased districts, and — importantly — minorities gain representation.
Joe D’Anna
Santa Fe
Water has a role
Earlier in my career I spent several years as a senior executive of a company which designed, built and installed plants that generated hydrogen gas for industrial users. So I have followed with interest the efforts of our governor and some legislators to create some sort of “hydrogen hub” here in New Mexico but have become concerned that no one seems to be focusing on the water issue.
Commercial quantities of hydrogen gas can only be generated in one of two ways: (a) by the electrolysis (electrically breaking down) of water into its component parts (hydrogen and oxygen); or (b) by a process called steam-methane reformation, wherein steam and methane react under heat and pressure in the presence of a catalyst resulting in the release of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. The point, however, is that both production methods require substantial quantities of water in order to produce hydrogen. One wonders, therefore, whether introducing substantial water-consuming facilities into a state which already suffers from substantial water shortfalls is a particularly wise course of action.
At the very least, a thorough and careful analysis of the impact of any hydrogen hub upon our state’s water situation should surely be mandatory before any such project is finally approved.
Stephen F. McLaughlin
Santa Fe
