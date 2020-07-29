The COVID-19 experience has been an extraordinary, stressful time. The state/governor has imposed unprecedented restrictions on work, travel and religious activities. Lately she has imposed a $100 fine for not wearing a mask in public places. I have reviewed the legal authorities cited by the governor that she claims allows her to impose these restrictions. I’m not a lawyer (and individual lawyers will differ), so I don’t know if her interpretation is valid.
However, it is clear to me that this was not/should not have been the intention of the laws cited. Some date back to 1978. The general framework of laws in our system is to have checks and balances. The laws should be constructed to prevent any single individual from imposing rules/laws without review. Generally, this is done by limiting the governor’s authority.
For future crises, I propose that the Legislature severely restrict the governor’s authority while simultaneously creating a bipartisan emergency review board. Members of the board would be appointed by the Legislature, not the governor. If the governor wishes to exceed her newly restricted authority in an emergency, she would need board approval. That would allow checks and balances, in the traditional framework of American governance.
Robert Loveless
Las Cruces
Taxpayers shouldn’t
pay tab on oil cleanup
I was concerned to read that oil and gas companies in New Mexico are walking away from orphaned oil wells and leaving taxpayers with the high cost of cleanup. Companies are required to place a bond when they drill a new well, but these bonding rates haven’t been updated in over 60 years and fall short of covering the cost of cleanup.
The state will need to spend over $24 million to clean up the 700 currently orphaned wells, many of which are located on federal land — money that could go toward funding hospitals, schools and infrastructure.
U.S. Reps. Deb Halaand, Xochitl Torres Small and Ben Ray Luján from New Mexico are working to create an orphan well fund that would help solve the immediate problem while creating jobs. To tackle the broader problem, I hope they take steps to modernize federal oil and gas bonding rates and give New Mexico much-needed relief.
David Cox
Glorieta
A movement of
division over statues
A just recently released Reuters International news article by Andrew Hay and headlined “New Mexico statue defenders oppose Pueblo Revolt of 2020,” cited Red Nation protagonist Elena Ortiz of Ohkay Owingeh as declaring that removing the Juan de Oñate sculpture is part of “the Pueblo Revolt of 2020.”
Given her previous grim espousings, Ortiz continues to throw more fuel into an already exploding issue, even after Ohkay Owingeh Gov. Ron Lovato and State Rep. Joseph Sanchez opposed the removal in a statement, noting “their communities had lived in harmony for centuries.” Sanchez further stated, “This group that’s pushing for this movement, they’ve created something that didn’t exist, creating tensions between some people.”
Elmer E. Maestas
Santa Fe
Level the playing field on white privilege
Recent events have revealed to me something I had hidden from myself. I have known (but not sufficiently appreciated) for a while that I am the beneficiary of many privileges. I’m white and male and I live in a country where those two things are tickets to success. I’m tall, I was able to go to college and as far as I know, was never the target of any discrimination other than that from which I benefited. I was playing on an uneven field my whole life and just accepted it. This makes me a racist.
I have told myself, “But you’re a liberal!” You don’t use the N-word or vote Republican, like that is sufficient.
Now I realize that all I must do to be a racist is — nothing. Doing nothing is sufficient to keep the status quo because racism is institutionalized. I must be actively nonracist. This is a new role for me, at 72 years of age, and I don’t know how to do it very well. But I’m going to learn.
James Ewert
Santa Fe
Would reverse psychology work?
Instead of fining Sen. Cliff Pirtle and others for not wearing masks, maybe Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham should forbid them to wear masks. In their defiance, which they seem to equate with exercising their unlimited personal freedom, they would inadvertently be doing the right thing.
David Huntley
Santa Fe
Chavez Center
ice rink is a bargain
I figure it costs the city of Santa Fe a net of $350,000 a year to run the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink. That’s a bargain for the public health benefits and community experience the ice rink provides. Besides, building something that big and attractive only to lock it up makes Santa Fe look bad.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
Fine-tune the mask
rule for bike riders
I totally support the governor’s rollback of inside service for restaurants. We have not and did not intend to eat inside a restaurant. I did not think it was safe. I am concerned that the asymptomatic may be transmitting by smaller, 1-micron particles that can travel much farther than the 5-micron droplets of coughs and sneezes that are the basis of the 6-foot rule. As a Purdue alum, I have written to the Purdue Board of Trustees criticizing the university’s plans for the fall semester.
However, the apparent rule the governor announced that one is required to wear a mask while riding a bicycle is, in my technical opinion, silly.
I have a 5.5-mile route I have been riding that includes little-traveled Herrada Road in Eldorado. I don’t ride my bicycle on walking trails, as I think that is for 10-year-olds. When I pass pedestrians or bicyclists, I stay on the opposite side of the road, leaving at least 8 feet.
Bicycle riding without a mask certainly is much safer than eating on a restaurant patio. I believe that in allowing patio dining, the governor still is giving in to pressure, and not going far enough for safety.
Frank W. Chambers
Santa Fe
Let’s name military bases for our heroes
There have been many reports about changing the names of military forts named for Confederate generals. Many want to have a national conversation to accomplish this goal. We don’t need a national conversation. That is just a politician’s way of delaying action. Instead, we need action; i.e. name changes that can’t be argued.
I have read suggestions that maybe forts should be named for Rosa Parks or Harriet Tubman. They are true American heroes, but not the right names for military forts.
Here are some other ideas:
The name of Fort Hood in Texas should be changed to Fort Benavidez. Roy Benavidez was awarded the Medal of Honor. He was born in Cuero, Texas. His father was a Mexican farmer and his mother a Yaqui Indian.
Matthew Leonard was born in Eutaw, Ala. He served in Korea and Vietnam and was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions taken in Vietnam. Fort Rucker could be renamed Fort Leonard.
For Fort Benning in Georgia, I suggest honoring William Bryant, born in Cochran, Ga., and awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Vietnam. And there are more possibilities, with each hero a native son of the state where the forts are located.
Only someone interested in keeping alive the false story of the Confederacy would object and ask for a national conversation so as to delay the change.
What we need is someone to step up and get it done.
Richard Goldstein
Santa Fe
Richard and Jim both have good points. Those who are virtue signalling their "anti-racism" and implicitly accusing the rest of us of being racist are going to be ignored or told to take their advice and gently place it in a place where the sun never shines by quite a few people.
Like Richard, I didn't grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth. That said, I didn't face the structural barriers that the kids who stayed in the inner city of Buffalo faced as my parents whisked us off to the 'burbs. Whether education, pollution, or racism, the ability to statistically predict success using zip codes is alarming.
So a little less virtue signalling and a little more open discussion sans the condescension is a really good idea. We might actually all find common ground.
I agree with Frank W. Chambers and emailed Secretary Kunkel twice requesting that the public health order be relaxed for those doing the optimum thing: staying away from other people. Never got a reply.
We do need to learn more about airborne transport of submicron particles but we also know that the recent surge in cases was not caused by people exercising maskless because we have been doing that all along. The surge in cases arrived with the relaxation of controls elsewhere. By having a one-size-fits-all mentality, the Governor is losing credibility.
Meanwhile, most of the public health info I've read says it safe to remove a mask if no one is around.We ought to be encouraging people to make themselves scarce rather than making it a burden.
Here is one source. Plenty others.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/may/08/coronavirus-face-mask-exercise-outside
"...Do you need to wear a mask if you’re on a mountain trail?
Adam If you’re totally alone or just with people from your own household then that’s fine to go without. However, if there are other people on the trail, wear your mask as you approach and while passing and do your best to try to put as much space as you can between you and the other person. If the terrain doesn’t allow you to put a lot of distance between yourself and the other person, turn away while passing so you’re breathing in the opposite direction.
If you’re just passing another person and particularly if you’re just walking and not breathing heavily then I think it’s pretty low-risk...."
Instead of immediately “whacking back” on the idea of white privilege, think about what it really means-it’s feeling safer because the police aren’t predisposed to assume about you, and employers aren’t predisposed to assume about you, and bankers aren’t predisposed to assume about you, and more and more...it can be more and less subtle than that, but simply accepting that definition is a good tiny first step.
James , speak for yourself, not every white person grew up with white privilege most of us had to work their butts off to have what they have. My so called white privilege started out with me thinking my bedroom was a leather couch in someones office that my parents cleaned in the middle of the night, I never went to college and I don't have a trust fund. My parents were white immigrants to this country and worked very hard and gained success. They gave their children nothing except a work ethic and my story is more common than you think, a majority of white work and live along side people of color. So if you need to confess your advantages and want to do something about it give all your ill gotten gains to someone else with so called disadvantages. It is explained very well in this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tN9bu6CP318
All the people of color I know are hard working, educated successful people, this country is great it allows everyone if they want to work hard and apply discipline to achieve what they want. Talk to most small business owners and they will give you a similar story about their life.
He WAS speaking for himself, you must have missed that.....
He was referring to all whites males in his comment" I’m white and male and I live in a country where those two things are tickets to success" I am saying my success came from hard work not because I was white or male, bankers wouldn't talk to me or give me the time a day and no doors opened that I didn't open myself I self funded every venture I was involved in. So I took exception with his generalization of white men. So no I didn't miss a thing.
Yes the article Jim offered is excellent. One aspect of white privilege that you often don't think of as much as opportunity issues is that as a white male we don't have to worry about driving while white, walking in a neighborhood while white, shopping while white. As ridiculous as these sound they are the reality for most people of color in this country and even very successful or famous people of color as we have seen recently. This is what is systemic and if we are to go anywhere then it must change and the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness needs to include, driving, walking, and shopping let alone just the basic dignity of being a human being....
Richard Reinders: Your hard scrabble story is commendable, and we all should celebrate folks such as yourself who overcame obstacles to achieve success and contribute to the general well being of our community.
From my path, experience and study, I would say that though this is possible for many, there are too many who face structural barriers to success, and that this is borne out not only by anecdotal recollections, but more importantly, by careful review of statistics and data. The Horatio Alger story that "This country is great it allows everyone if they want to work hard and apply discipline to achieve what they want," is unfortunately just not true. This claim has been demonstrated to be false time and again by open and rigorous studies.
Achievement rates can be tracked by zip code, wealth disparities by ethnic/race, corporate advancement by gender and so on.
An important part of making this experiment in democracy work, and work for everyone or the experiment fails, is for every citizen to be informed. Given our level of technology and the crises affecting the world, it is now more possible than ever to learn about issues from many perspectives.
Concerning race, there are all so many sources. One recent piece of note is 'The Race Gap...' by Reuters, July 14, 2020
See: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-race-usa/the-race-gap-how-u-s-systemic-racism-plays-out-in-black-lives-idUSKCN24F1A0
Thank you, Richard, for your intelligent and civil contributions to these pages. Though we often disagree, these qualities you demonstrate make discussion not only possible, but rewarding.
Richard Reinders- I am sure that I do not believe that you succeeded because you are 'white or male.'
The issues are why folks who are not white or who are not male, have a measurable and demonstrable lower rate of success.
That is why I hoped you take the time to look at the article I mentioned in my previous comment, 'The Race Gap...' by Reuters, July 14, 2020
See: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-race-usa/the-race-gap-how-u-s-systemic-racism-plays-out-in-black-lives-idUSKCN24F1A0
Consider this regarding the issue of public safety: black parents are compelled by fear to have ‘the conversation’ with their teenage sons. This conversation is about how to stay alive if, god forbid, they are pulled over by the police. Imagine every time your child goes out for the evening, wondering if they are coming home because of the color of their skin.
The facts are that black men are shot by police at a far higher rate than white men; black drug offenders suffer much higher penal sanctions than white offenders convicted for similar offensives; maternal death rates and birthing complications occur at a much higher rate in the African-American community; African-American college graduates have much higher student loan debt than white graduates; and on, and on and on. Take the time to read the Reuters piece, please.
None of the above is about taking anything from you. Not your wealth, your achievements, your property, your health care, the respect you are owed for your efforts, or what have you.
The issues of Structural Racism are being raised by African-Americans who feel they deserve an equal shot at the American Dream, and they are supported by folks like me who want to live in a world that is equitable. That James Ewert might want to take a look at himself and his peers is not a threat to anyone. Mr. Ewert referred to no one but himself in his letter.
Things are good that this discussion is being had across this land, and things are going to get better.
Thanks again, Richard.
Richard Goldstein
I believe that your suggestions are much more reasonable and honorable than naming US military installations after actual traitors to the United States, and that is what they were and still are. While in Korea back in the early 70's I was stationed at Camp Red Cloud which I thought was an interesting name and a tribute to a Native American Chief, however it was not. The tribute was for Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. who received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his heroism during the Korean war. And he was a Native American. For me a sa soldier it was an honor to be stationed there for all of those reasons.
