The COVID-19 experience has been an extraordinary, stressful time. The state/governor has imposed unprecedented restrictions on work, travel and religious activities. Lately she has imposed a $100 fine for not wearing a mask in public places. I have reviewed the legal authorities cited by the governor that she claims allows her to impose these restrictions. I’m not a lawyer (and individual lawyers will differ), so I don’t know if her interpretation is valid.
However, it is clear to me that this was not/should not have been the intention of the laws cited. Some date back to 1978. The general framework of laws in our system is to have checks and balances. The laws should be constructed to prevent any single individual from imposing rules/laws without review. Generally, this is done by limiting the governor’s authority.
For future crises, I propose that the Legislature severely restrict the governor’s authority while simultaneously creating a bipartisan emergency review board. Members of the board would be appointed by the Legislature, not the governor. If the governor wishes to exceed her newly restricted authority in an emergency, she would need board approval. That would allow checks and balances, in the traditional framework of American governance.
Robert Loveless
Las Cruces
Taxpayers shouldn’t
pay tab on oil cleanup
I was concerned to read that oil and gas companies in New Mexico are walking away from orphaned oil wells and leaving taxpayers with the high cost of cleanup. Companies are required to place a bond when they drill a new well, but these bonding rates haven’t been updated in over 60 years and fall short of covering the cost of cleanup.
The state will need to spend over $24 million to clean up the 700 currently orphaned wells, many of which are located on federal land — money that could go toward funding hospitals, schools and infrastructure.
U.S. Reps. Deb Halaand, Xochitl Torres Small and Ben Ray Luján from New Mexico are working to create an orphan well fund that would help solve the immediate problem while creating jobs. To tackle the broader problem, I hope they take steps to modernize federal oil and gas bonding rates and give New Mexico much-needed relief.
David Cox
Glorieta
A movement of
division over statues
A just recently released Reuters International news article by Andrew Hay and headlined “New Mexico statue defenders oppose Pueblo Revolt of 2020,” cited Red Nation protagonist Elena Ortiz of Ohkay Owingeh as declaring that removing the Juan de Oñate sculpture is part of “the Pueblo Revolt of 2020.”
Given her previous grim espousings, Ortiz continues to throw more fuel into an already exploding issue, even after Ohkay Owingeh Gov. Ron Lovato and State Rep. Joseph Sanchez opposed the removal in a statement, noting “their communities had lived in harmony for centuries.” Sanchez further stated, “This group that’s pushing for this movement, they’ve created something that didn’t exist, creating tensions between some people.”
Elmer E. Maestas
Santa Fe
Level the playing field on white privilege
Recent events have revealed to me something I had hidden from myself. I have known (but not sufficiently appreciated) for a while that I am the beneficiary of many privileges. I’m white and male and I live in a country where those two things are tickets to success. I’m tall, I was able to go to college and as far as I know, was never the target of any discrimination other than that from which I benefited. I was playing on an uneven field my whole life and just accepted it. This makes me a racist.
I have told myself, “But you’re a liberal!” You don’t use the N-word or vote Republican, like that is sufficient.
Now I realize that all I must do to be a racist is — nothing. Doing nothing is sufficient to keep the status quo because racism is institutionalized. I must be actively nonracist. This is a new role for me, at 72 years of age, and I don’t know how to do it very well. But I’m going to learn.
James Ewert
Santa Fe
Would reverse psychology work?
Instead of fining Sen. Cliff Pirtle and others for not wearing masks, maybe Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham should forbid them to wear masks. In their defiance, which they seem to equate with exercising their unlimited personal freedom, they would inadvertently be doing the right thing.
David Huntley
Santa Fe
Chavez Center
ice rink is a bargain
I figure it costs the city of Santa Fe a net of $350,000 a year to run the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink. That’s a bargain for the public health benefits and community experience the ice rink provides. Besides, building something that big and attractive only to lock it up makes Santa Fe look bad.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
Fine-tune the mask
rule for bike riders
I totally support the governor’s rollback of inside service for restaurants. We have not and did not intend to eat inside a restaurant. I did not think it was safe. I am concerned that the asymptomatic may be transmitting by smaller, 1-micron particles that can travel much farther than the 5-micron droplets of coughs and sneezes that are the basis of the 6-foot rule. As a Purdue alum, I have written to the Purdue Board of Trustees criticizing the university’s plans for the fall semester.
However, the apparent rule the governor announced that one is required to wear a mask while riding a bicycle is, in my technical opinion, silly.
I have a 5.5-mile route I have been riding that includes little-traveled Herrada Road in Eldorado. I don’t ride my bicycle on walking trails, as I think that is for 10-year-olds. When I pass pedestrians or bicyclists, I stay on the opposite side of the road, leaving at least 8 feet.
Bicycle riding without a mask certainly is much safer than eating on a restaurant patio. I believe that in allowing patio dining, the governor still is giving in to pressure, and not going far enough for safety.
Frank W. Chambers
Santa Fe
Let’s name military bases for our heroes
There have been many reports about changing the names of military forts named for Confederate generals. Many want to have a national conversation to accomplish this goal. We don’t need a national conversation. That is just a politician’s way of delaying action. Instead, we need action; i.e. name changes that can’t be argued.
I have read suggestions that maybe forts should be named for Rosa Parks or Harriet Tubman. They are true American heroes, but not the right names for military forts.
Here are some other ideas:
The name of Fort Hood in Texas should be changed to Fort Benavidez. Roy Benavidez was awarded the Medal of Honor. He was born in Cuero, Texas. His father was a Mexican farmer and his mother a Yaqui Indian.
Matthew Leonard was born in Eutaw, Ala. He served in Korea and Vietnam and was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions taken in Vietnam. Fort Rucker could be renamed Fort Leonard.
For Fort Benning in Georgia, I suggest honoring William Bryant, born in Cochran, Ga., and awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Vietnam. And there are more possibilities, with each hero a native son of the state where the forts are located.
Only someone interested in keeping alive the false story of the Confederacy would object and ask for a national conversation so as to delay the change.
What we need is someone to step up and get it done.
Richard Goldstein
Santa Fe
