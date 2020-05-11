I believe the main reason big-box stores have been kept open these past months has been to allow people to shop in one place that carries a variety of things they need to avoid going out multiple times to multiple stores, raising the risk of getting or spreading the virus. State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce’s incorrect words uttered on Fox News that this is discriminatory against small businesses show that apparently he has not been paying attention (“New Mexico GOP chairman blasts Lujan Grisham on ‘Fox & Friends’,” May 6). Small businesses are the heartbeat of our cities and towns. Our governor is looking out for our safety and well-being, not trying to hurt small businesses.
Margo Murray
Santa Fe
A better way
Continuing anything close to the current restrictions would damage most of New Mexico vastly disproportionately to any benefit gained. The three western and northwestern counties the governor has left on full lockdown have around 54 percent of the state’s cases but only about 10 percent of its population. Serious reopening needs to occur in the vast majority of the state, including opening stores (the damage done to local stores by closing them but letting their big national competitors go on is massively unfair) and restaurants (include reasonable distancing rules, but allow them to open).
Continuing to stay closed also would continue to damage our young people. While cases are spread across age groups, most deaths are people over 60, most with other serious health conditions and almost half of them in a handful of nursing homes. If younger people get the virus, they generally don’t get very sick. To lock up our young people, because we lock down everyone, and deprive them of jobs is not right when they don’t have much risk of becoming seriously ill. These are people trying to build their careers, businesses and families — indeed their lives. There have been over 125,000 new unemployment claims through April 25. Most old folks like me live on savings, Social Security and/or pensions. We are not reliant on having places to go to work, and our families are grown. There is a better way to protect the vulnerable without closing everything. If nothing else, I know how to reasonably socially distance on my own.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
Dangerous delays
Kudos to businesses’ curbside, delivery and online services to facilitate stay-at-home orders, but are state unemployment insurance offices contributing to the clamor to reopen (prematurely), and prompting a run on food banks, through slow claim processing? Checks just started going to nontraditional unemployment insurance recipients (self-employed, gig economy workers, etc., who started filing April 26 and could backdate their claims to early February). However, traditional claimants (workers with W-2s) are still waiting for claims from March. Sadly, regular unemployment insurance is designed to be cumbersome, which is cruel as those in the greatest need are often least able to navigate complex systems or go months waiting. Claimants then may be disqualified due to obscure, punitive state laws, even though benefits mostly are now paid by the federal government at no cost to the state or employers. Are these offices really serving workers?
Guy Santo
Albuquerque
Stalled benefits
I am not surprised to read several complaints about people dealing with Workforce Solutions and their problems with the system. On April 24, during the governor’s update on COVID-19, the head of Workforce Solutions spent the first part of his update apologizing for the failure of the unemployment system. His graphs showed about 56,000 of the 126,000 claims had not been processed. The New Mexican did not mention this epic failure in subsequent articles.
My friend lost a week’s benefits and an extra $600 because she could not report in time because the system was continuously offline. I am amazed about what seems to me selective nonreporting of these failures, perhaps because they don’t fit the paper’s narrative of this administration. I feel had this been Gov. Susana Martinez, this would have been front-page news. Please explain to your readers and the tens of thousands of our citizens why the epic failure was not newsworthy. Ask Workforce Solutions for an update on progress. How is the system working, and will people keep being denied because of system failures?
Charlie Lenoie
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.