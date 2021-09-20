Our governor is apparently a science denier when it comes to criminal justice issues. After she called for a law that would restrict pretrial release of citizens presumed to be innocent, our courts commissioned the University of New Mexico's Institute for Social Research to study current pretrial release procedures. After analyzing over 10,000 felony cases, the study found the existing system is over 95 percent effective in preventing those released from engaging in violent behavior prior to trial. Yet, despite this impressive report, the governor’s spokesperson said her position on changing the law “has not changed and will not change.”
During times of public concern, responsible elected officials must tamp down irrational fears and use scientific, objective data to support measures that actually will reduce recidivism and prevent citizens from entering the criminal justice system. If politicians ignore studies and findings like this, we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past.
Mark Donatelli
Santa Fe
A vote for Webber
I am not from here. But Santa Fe is home. We own a home, pay taxes, support local businesses and volunteer throughout the community. We are grateful every day that we live in Santa Fe. I’ll never vote for a candidate simply because she’s from here ("I'm from the same place you are," My View, Sept. 19). I’m voting for a candidate who has embraced the role of the city’s first full-time mayor with compassion and competence; who has kept Santa Fe safe during the pandemic; who is striving to address long-standing housing issues for homeless and others; who has prioritized worker wages and parks and recreation in his budget, including a sorely needed Southside Teen Center — and who serves those who were born here all their lives and those of us who chose to make Santa Fe our home. I’m voting for Mayor Alan Webber.
Karen Baker
Santa Fe
Benefits of service
Thanks to Judy Williams for reminding us that the work of the Peace Corps is not just important but essential if the U.S. is to ever become a leading democracy ("Peace Corps can still change the world at 60," Sept. 18). Of the Peace Corps' three official goals, the third always seemed the most important to me: To help Americans understand the people of other countries. As a returned Peace Corps volunteer (Brazil, 1964-66) who was subsequently drafted and spent eight months in combat in Vietnam, I'm sure that the Peace Corps volunteers with whom I served were better able to understand why we had no business in that civil war, and that our defeat was therefore inevitable.
Too bad the so-called leaders of the Army that lost that war didn't understand that complex, very foreign culture. Let's hope today's Peace Corps volunteers can be returned safely to their countries of service, which the pandemic forced them to leave. As the U.S. comes to grips with the loss of yet another long war in Afghanistan, we will benefit from the knowledge and understanding that Peace Corps service provides for our citizens.
Sterling Grogan
Santa Fe
End the drone war
President Joe Biden, in a poorly planned exodus, correctly pulled U.S. troops out of our 20-year losing war similar to our Vietnam exit. Lying American generals, incompetent military advice and the corruption of local officials was the truth during Vietnam and is the truth in Afghanistan.
The latest “ horrible mistake“ killing 10 people including seven children, the family of an aid worker in Afghanistan, is among hundreds of civilians killed by American drones. Lies, denials, incompetence and corruption is the truth of our longest war. Drone warfare is a sexy cop out for politicians. It arguably has created more enemies than it has removed. Distance killing is safer for Americans but is not a precision weapon. American soldiers killing families on orders of our military command is a perfect recipe for PTSD, which drone soldiers continue to experience. This war is not over until we end the drone war.
Jasmine Stewart
member, Veterans for Peace.
Dr. Ken Stewart
Vietnam veteran
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.