In your editorial (“State should keep promise on expungement,” Our View, Jan. 4), your argument includes, “Yes, there will be a cost. But if government’s purpose is to serve the needs of the people, is the cost really that high?”

I agree with this argument, but am highly aware that the political right wing, in this country and worldwide, strongly disagrees with the premise — rather, government exists to serve the wealthy and the powerful, including dictators and plutocrats, and their fellow travelers — the rest of the people are of little significance.

The preamble to the Constitution makes our nation’s commitment clear, but we should be aware that powerful people have been working for decades to undermine this commitment. The GOP has embraced them and their right-wing ideology, threatening our principles of governance. Without those principles, our nation loses the foundation of its strength, and all remaining moral legitimacy.

