In your editorial (“State should keep promise on expungement,” Our View, Jan. 4), your argument includes, “Yes, there will be a cost. But if government’s purpose is to serve the needs of the people, is the cost really that high?”
I agree with this argument, but am highly aware that the political right wing, in this country and worldwide, strongly disagrees with the premise — rather, government exists to serve the wealthy and the powerful, including dictators and plutocrats, and their fellow travelers — the rest of the people are of little significance.
The preamble to the Constitution makes our nation’s commitment clear, but we should be aware that powerful people have been working for decades to undermine this commitment. The GOP has embraced them and their right-wing ideology, threatening our principles of governance. Without those principles, our nation loses the foundation of its strength, and all remaining moral legitimacy.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Proxy war
We are fighting yet another war, now with Russia via Ukraine. We are now spending billions and billions sending weapons to the Ukrainian army.
We are protecting their border, not our own southern border.
Now, members of the Ukraine army will go to Oklahoma to train on how to use Patriot missiles. Innocent civilians on both sides are being killed, some with Russian arms and some with U.S. arms. The middle class is having a hard time paying bills, and we are spending billions on a needless war.
We are not the world police.
Joe M. Gallegos
Albuquerque
Unable to govern
The Republican conference — a group of people who meet to discuss a question of common interest — is in such disarray that it can hardly be called a conference. At the insistence of one member, apparently, its leader can be brought down, and the Republican members of the House can again go nuts deciding who their next leader should be.
In short, their caucus is raucous.
Now they think they can govern?
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
Melting down
The definition of insanity is doing something over and over and over again, expecting a different result.
Fits the congressional meeting we just witnessed in electing a new speaker of the House. No wonder this nation is in a meltdown stage. So sad!
Robert Valdez
Española
Worthwhile program
I recently signed up for the Reunity Resources composting program. I was amazed how much compostable waste two people in my household produce by the weekly collection day. Meat scraps (including bones), avocado pits, paper towels and such are all acceptable. Methane gas is a big contributor from food waste in our landfills. This is a great program. Check it out.
Hal Logsdon
Santa Fe
Don’t approve it
Just say no: Nancy Reagan’s famous advice to drug users and appropriate words to our city government concerning the proposed rezoning of 9 acres on Old Pecos Trail. The entrance onto Old Pecos Trail would be very dangerous; the claim of providing five affordable houses is laughable; there is no entitlement for the developer to get the increased density; and the scenic corridor status would be destroyed before it has even been properly written into code. Just say no.
Evalyn Bemis
Santa Fe
Why so long?
I requested a copy of a police report from the city of Santa Fe on Dec. 16. I have received two notices from the city saying that my request was “excessively burdensome or broad” and officials now need until Feb. 16 to provide the report.
I am puzzled as to why making a copy of a police report is so “excessively burdensome or broad” that the city needs at least 90 days to provide it, assuming officials don’t once again extend the time to respond.