A parking ticket on Memorial Day when dropping off supplies for Pantry Rio cost me four trips to the city parking office. The city took four months to respond to my online appeal. My appeal was denied. To take the matter to the next level and appeal again, I was required to drop a $35 “deposit” check off at the office. I did win my appeal, but there was not a word mentioned about what would happen to my deposit.

Five separate phone calls were made to try to get an answer, but I was unable to reach a live voice. The fourth trip to the office was needed to finally have my check returned to me. The experience cost me a ridiculous amount of time and money as I kept feeding parking meters right in front of the city’s parking office.

Tupper Schoen

