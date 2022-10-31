A parking ticket on Memorial Day when dropping off supplies for Pantry Rio cost me four trips to the city parking office. The city took four months to respond to my online appeal. My appeal was denied. To take the matter to the next level and appeal again, I was required to drop a $35 “deposit” check off at the office. I did win my appeal, but there was not a word mentioned about what would happen to my deposit.
Five separate phone calls were made to try to get an answer, but I was unable to reach a live voice. The fourth trip to the office was needed to finally have my check returned to me. The experience cost me a ridiculous amount of time and money as I kept feeding parking meters right in front of the city’s parking office.
Tupper Schoen
Santa Fe
Preserve the fund
Vote no on Constitutional Amendment 1, which would distribute more money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for early childhood and public education. We should be proud our predecessors collected revenue, mostly from oil and gas, that created one of the largest such funds in the world for education and other priorities. This amendment proposes to increase payout from the current 5 percent to 6.25 percent a year.
Guidelines for distributions from funds like this, to preserve the fund, say distributions should not exceed 4 percent, so we are already 20 percent above the recommendation. If you want to destroy this fund, to spend even more money on purposes that spending more money on so far has done no good, vote for this. I’d prefer we preserve the fund. Vote no on Constitutional Amendment 1.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
Don’t make women pay
Do I care more that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham might have grabbed the crotch of a man working for her four years ago, or that the Republican candidate for governor, if he is elected, might try to grab the uterus of every New Mexican woman by blocking access to abortion during the next four years?
That’s the question posed by the article, “Former spokesman who accused Lujan Grisham of abuse breaks silence” (Oct. 28).
I don’t know what, if anything, really happened in 2018. James Hallinan’s claim of abuse is hard to swallow, especially in light of his inexplicable recent behavior. But even if I believed his claim, it would not change how I plan to vote. Fairly or unfairly, the governor has paid her penalty. New Mexicans, and especially the women of New Mexico, do not deserve the penalty that will be incurred if Lujan Grisham is not reelected.
Dan Frazier
Santa Fe
Like a spy novel
Even Ian Fleming couldn’t have written a more twisted plot: Golf at Mar-a-lago; missing top secrets; Russia, China, Iran. Secret meetings with Putin, shredded documents, intensional lies, a planned insurrection. The script’s not finished yet. If we’re not afraid, we should be.
J. Wilstrom
Santa Fe
Keep MLG
How Mark Ronchetti, who, like a recent president, is a TV personality with no political experience, could be a credible challenger to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, defies comprehension. A political nonentity, he waffles on abortion and vaguely promises to reduce crime and improve education. Everyone wants less crime and better education; but how do we do it? The devil is in the details, about which Ronchetti is alarmingly mute. Has he considered that the crime rate has risen recently as guns have become more accessible? Or that sex education and easy access to contraceptives might lower the rate of abortions more effectively than strict anti-abortion laws? Apparently not, as he never mentions them.
In contrast, the governor, by her handling of the worst public health crisis in a century, has proven herself resourceful, knowledgeable and quick to act. Without her leadership, COVID-19 would have claimed many more thousands of lives in New Mexico than it did. She will be remembered as one of New Mexico greatest governors. We need her to continue at the helm.
Allison Lemons
Santa Fe
Saving democracy
The following excerpts are from historian Jon Meacham’s recent Time magazine article (Oct 24-31, 2022) titled: “Lincoln saved American democracy: We can too.” Meacham states that “our divisions are as deep as they have been since Lincoln’s time” writing that, “an American president must be committed to something larger than his own hold on power. And the American people must be willing to accept the give-and-take of the constitutional order, even when — especially when — events and moral claims call on us to give rather than to take.”
Hopefully, we all can see how important it is to have a president that is committed to something larger than “his own hold on power.” Lincoln’s lessons relate directly to the political situation we now face in America. What we do in the upcoming midterm elections will have directly impact the next presidential election.