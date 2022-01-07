Re: Jake Coyle's article (“A Day of Infamy, Half-Remembered,” Jan. 6): The storming of the Capitol a year ago by Trump’s Republican minions reflects the vulnerability of whatever democratic traits and institutions we have. Those minions were hardly outliers of the Republican Party. A Quinnipiac poll found that, while 93 percent of Democrats correctly saw the attack as an attack on government, only 29 percent of Republicans agreed.
The Republican Party has become democracy’s most dangerous enemy. Nothing is more crucial for democracy than universal suffrage. Republicans have done whatever they could to cripple universal suffrage. They have proposed over 250 new laws in 43 states to limit mail, early in-person and Election Day voting. It would be too honest, and too politically costly for them, to publicly announce that “We despise, fear and hate democracy.” Nevertheless, while their public words refrain from publicly proclaiming that, their actions loudly trumpet precisely that.
Roger Carasso
Professor Emeritus
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
Paws praise
Every Thursday, the first page I turn to in this newspaper is the Paws Page. I applaud the always inspiring column by Sandra Jaramillo for jump-starting my day with her love for animals and her marvelous storytelling talent. A small city such as ours should be proud of such attention devoted to our fellow nations, the animals that live by our sides. Thank you for making the lives of our pets, our livestock and the wild creatures that abound such a vital part of Santa Fe and its vision of the life well-lived. This is sign of true civilization.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Remove the impediment
President Joe Biden laid it at our feet when he spoke on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the terrifying event unleashed by the former president. If Germany can admit the Holocaust and South Africa can admit Apartheid, why can't we as Americans expel the lie that our election was stolen? We must counter with truth at every opportunity. Time does not stand still; it is running out. Our democracy is in danger of becoming a failed experiment. We must reclaim our voting rights and let the majority rule. One party is an impediment to the full exercise of one citizen, one vote. It must be turned out of office next November.
John Velasquez
Santa Fe
What's under the hair?
Polls indicate 70 percent of Republicans believe President Joe Biden is not the 46th president. Republican members of Congress who criticized the then-president (45) a year ago have now turned 180 degrees and prostrate their opinions and egos to his whims. How did we get to this state? Is it a magical spell that shows brains an impossible physical structure and makes the susceptible brains more receptive to bigger lies and manipulations? The lies start with 45's hair — former President Donald Trump has been inculcating susceptible American brains with his combover for 50 years or more! From the 1970s, images show an evolving combover that continues to more extravagantly defy nature and even physics. The influence of the hairstyle is greatest the nearer one is to it, given the number of high officials who forget the law when they are working with him. Does it cover an alien mind control grid?
Leonard Scott Sheldon
Santa Fe
Against LANL expansion
Regarding the editorial (“Powering up LANL: The project needs explaining,” Our View, Jan. 2), I disagree with what seemed to be your initial premise that “increased production of plutonium pits … is a matter of national security.” Increasing nuclear weapons production actually runs counter to our national security — it will only ratchet up the arms race, putting the whole world at greater risk and making us all less safe.
We already have thousands of nuclear bombs. Each one can annihilate a whole city and kill millions. We have enough nukes to destroy many earth-sized planets. Yet Los Alamos National Laboratory will be producing 30 new nuclear bomb cores per year by 2026, and 80 to 100 per year by 2030. How many worlds do we plan to destroy for our “national security?” I would like to see our local newspaper take a detailed look at the serious harms that plutonium processing could do to our environment and health — and then take a stand opposing LANL’s expansion.
Marcy Matasick
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.