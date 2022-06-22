The Otero County Commission’s initial unanimous refusal to certify the recent primary election results is yet another example of why the greatest threat to American democracy is the Republican Party. The basis for refusal is a belief in the thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory that Dominion voting machines were compromised and manipulated. Although commissioners claim to have “great concerns” over the use of the machines, they cannot cite a single instance of vote manipulation. No one else can, either. State law required that they certify the election results, which eventually happened. A refusal without justification beyond “it doesn’t feel right” was a clear breach of their oath of office to support and defend the state and national constitutions.
This is not an isolated incident. Nationwide, the Republican Party is making every attempt to rig elections by instituting laws and policies that restrict voter registration, voting hours, the number and location of polls, and by eliminating mail-in voting and drop boxes. Republicans use conspiracy theories and outright lies for justification. It is pervasive, from the smallest rural county to the national level. If you still believe in American democracy, don’t cast a vote for a Republican at any level of government. Let Otero County be a lesson in what total Republican control would look like.
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Try archery
Blessings to Marcia Angell for her commentary ("We don't need the Second Amendment," My View, June 19). No private gun ownership will solve the bloodshed epidemic. Hunters: archery is a great option and actually takes skill.
Dave Grusin
Santa Fe
Out of wedlock
So the Texas Republican Party has declared President Joe Biden's presidency illegitimate. It only follows that the state should reject any and all federal aid granted by the president on the grounds of bastardy.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Move the water
In addition to David Jorgensen's piece ("Aqueduct could solve water, power challenges," My View, June 19) about eight years ago there appeared an article in one of New Mexico's newspapers concerning the desire of eastern Kansas communities for a canal to take the spring runoff and floodwaters from the Mississippi River to western Kansas and beyond. This idea intrigued me, thinking about the water that could be transported yearly to New Mexico by way of connecting to the already-built Colorado River diversion.
When I was asked in a private conversation with then-Sen. Tom Udall what he could do for me, I expressed a desire that the federal government study the possible transport of the water to New Mexico. Udall told me he could not see that this transmission of water westward was possible. Maybe it's time for the ideas of Jorgensen and mine to come into fruition. This would be a long-term solution, but think of the possibilities. We have plenty of water storage space and a thousand-mile Rio Grande; this water would benefit our state, Texas and Mexico.
Alfonso Duran
Española
Traveling safely
When clear of debris, bike lanes are great and work well on streets that have walkable sidewalks made of concrete or earth. It’s a different story on roads that are narrow, winding and without sidewalks of any kind. Pedestrians still are walking against traffic and not with traffic; this hinders a cyclist from traveling safely. Not only must cyclists be looking at vehicle traffic and debris, they now have to look out for pedestrians walking toward them, against the flow of all traffic. I’ve witnessed a few near misses while driving my motorized vehicle. Add a speeder or dog walker to the mix, and it’s a recipe for disaster. Everyone has a responsibility when they travel on the roads and streets. Safety only works when everyone participates.
Patricia Gonzales
Santa Fe
Incredible show
My family and I happened to visit Santa Fe this week from Alaska and attended a dress rehearsal of Tri-M Productions’ Spring Awakening. I had seen this show twice on Broadway in 2007 and thought there was nothing that could top that experience, but this production does. The young Santa Fe talent on display in this show is mind-blowing. I cannot express how lucky I was to see it. I wholeheartedly recommend everyone in New Mexico who can get a ticket do so immediately.
Andrew Gray
Anchorage, Alaska