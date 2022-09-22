Why am I not surprised to learn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have begun rounding up undocumented migrants and shipping them off to New York City and Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., respectively (Migrants surprise authorities,” Sept. 17)? These so-called pro-life Christians are doing nothing but grandstanding for their political bases. Their noble and patriotic reasons for taking these actions notwithstanding, the message that any reasonably informed person hears is, “I am not my brother’s keeper.”
The image of these middle-aged white males packing Latino and Afro-Caribbean men, women and children into buses and planes conjures up memories of the Trail of Tears, the Long Walk, the Japanese internment, and yes, the boxcars to Auschwitz. Has history not taught us to recognize that such blatant acts of nativism and xenophobia are the imminent signs of fascism?
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
Gift for DeSantis
I'll tell ya what I'm sending to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Off to find my Pooper Scooper.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Raising a stink
Once again Santa Fe is a poor representation of a state capital. In July, I emailed Parks & Recreation regarding the condition of the port-a-potty between the dog park and the pickleball courts behind Fort Marcy park. This port-a-potty is never cleaned properly, always has a decomposing feces odor and often is out of toilet tissue. It is a horrendous example of what the Land of Enchantment has to offer and an embarrassment as we warn visitors about this repugnant condition. That the homeless abuse this facility is an issue requiring other serious attention but not an excuse for the company hired to do their job. I cannot believe our tax dollars continue to be wasted using the AAA Pumping Service contracted to service the city’s portable toilet facilities. Two months after writing P&R the facility is still the same - a bio waste hazard!
Ann Maes
Santa Fe
Clean up parks
Several years ago, when my child was about 9, he used to love to go to the "big slide" at Ragle Park to play and pretend he was in a fort and slide down the tunnel. To his dismay, one day he discovered ignorant vandals had spray-painted filth all over his slide. He demanded to speak to the mayor, so off we went to City Hall. The mayor was not in, but he complained to the city manager, who took note and gave him a card. Days later, the city had covered the filth.
Now, the same child, a teen who is involved in his school, saw the same ignorant filth on the Ragle Slide and was not amused. This time, his father will get involved. We have vermin and pathetic criminals infesting our parks. It's time to take the parks back.
Increased police presence is sorely needed at our parks, particularly past the witching hour to scare out the vandals and criminal element. They see the city's finest and they scatter like cockroaches at a bad restaurant when the light is turned on. The mayor and city manager need to treat all our parks like they do with the art galleries on Canyon Road and the other side of the tracks. Santa Feans are as important as the tourists and their summer dollars. Clean up our parks now!
Dan J. Almeida
Santa Fe
Whose queen?
Kudos to a great sovereign constitutional monarch. Queen Elizabeth II and all British subjects did a first-class job in the last ten days since her passing. Though, I'm awestruck at the American obsession with the British monarchy, especially since we dumped it in 1776.
Herb Smith
Santa Fe
Thankful for shutdown
Some people are still griping about businesses being shut down for a few weeks at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, our hospitals were full and nobody knew how we spread this horrible disease. Our governor stepped in to protect us, keeping down cases and deaths. I thank her, as we all should. It’s good to be alive.
Deborah Potter
Santa Fe
Charging solution
It seems a good idea to put the electric-vehicle charging stations at gas stations with President Joe Biden's green initiative. The infrastructure is there, and the gas stations can put up solar panels to supply the electricity. This would be a win-win.
Gas stations can gain revenue as their gas sales slide south over the next decade as we experience a paradigm shift in energy.