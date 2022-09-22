Why am I not surprised to learn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have begun rounding up undocumented migrants and shipping them off to New York City and Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., respectively (Migrants surprise authorities,” Sept. 17)? These so-called pro-life Christians are doing nothing but grandstanding for their political bases. Their noble and patriotic reasons for taking these actions notwithstanding, the message that any reasonably informed person hears is, “I am not my brother’s keeper.”

The image of these middle-aged white males packing Latino and Afro-Caribbean men, women and children into buses and planes conjures up memories of the Trail of Tears, the Long Walk, the Japanese internment, and yes, the boxcars to Auschwitz. Has history not taught us to recognize that such blatant acts of nativism and xenophobia are the imminent signs of fascism?

Edward R. Baca

Popular in the Community