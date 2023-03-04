We were saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Plaza cop, Cecil Sena. We knew him well from many years at the Mandrill’s Gym. He was especially a role model for the many kids who used to gather around him and plead for him to “pop his bicep” pose. I know he impacted them, as he did us all.

Many years ago, in the early evening, we came out of a restaurant on West San Francisco Street. There was a trashed-out old car parked in front, with two nasty looking guys slouched down, in hoodies, with caps pulled down over their faces. Everybody was crossing to the other side to avoid them. We walked up to the Plaza, and I suggested to Cece that he should check them out. He jumped on his bike and returned a few minutes later, laughing his head off. He said “those are our guys — they’re working undercover.” Not too successfully!

If anybody deserves a sculpture in the Plaza, it’s Cecil Sena.