An excellent article (“Bye-bye birdies?” May 27) revealed that the 1,000 hummingbirds I feed every summer had not shown up, and there was great concern about their possible mortality.
I am happy to report they finally arrived and their numbers are probably back to normal.
Bernard Ewell
Santa Fe
Santa Fe helpers
On Tuesday, I had a fall in the Plaza area. Immediately, people came to help. As I was on the bricks, I heard, “I’m a doctor.” He knelt in the street and started a diagnostic exam. Then he and another gentleman got me into a chair.
The doctor observed me for a time and had me apply pressure to a wound. He went to the Five and Dime and returned with antibiotics, bandages and a wrap. By this time, a nurse practitioner was helping. She had a broken arm. The doctor wrapped a badly sprained ankle and a knee. He put my shoe on me and helped me across the street to my travel partner.
The doctor was from New York. The nurse was also a visitor.
My thanks to helping angels in Santa Fe.
Alice Lucas
Maryville, Ill.
Protect voting
The Supreme Court emasculated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in its Shelby County v. Holder decision in 2013. After their 2020 presidential and senate election setbacks, Republicans began passing a flurry of state laws designed to suppress the voting rights of citizens likely to vote for Democratic candidates, e.g., people of color, students, the elderly, the poor.
In his commentary on the history of and need for the Voting Rights Act (“Congress must act to protect the right to vote,” Aug. 10), Attorney General Merrick B. Garland concludes by urging Congress to restore the “pre-clearance” provisions that would enable the Justice Department to stymie such efforts to marginalize these obviously targeted voters.
Shame on the Supreme Court and on those states that are attempting to contain rather than enable the voting rights of citizens.
Such an egregious disconnect between democracy in principle and democracy in practice is totally un-American.
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
A bad deal
The Avangrid-PNM merger is bad for New Mexicans. All anyone interested needs to do is to speak with a resident of Maine. After Avangrid acquired Central Main Power, the complaints against Avangrid regarding rate increases, outages and lack of responsiveness to customers were so loud and numerous that the Maine Legislature voted to have the state acquire the company by eminent domain. Though the legislation passed in both houses, it was vetoed by Maine’s governor. The takeover never happened.
New Mexico should be forewarned. This company is bad news. We will end up bearing the brunt of this bad decision. Furthermore, Avangrid is a division of an international behemoth of a company, Iberdrola, whose interests are in increasing the bottom line for its shareholders not service.
Susan Bell
Santa Fe
No, a good deal
Will Avangrid fulfill its regulatory commitments by bringing jobs and ensuring local management and local control over the utility? As former mayor, I can attest the company’s leaders certainly kept their word to New Haven, Conn.
I was involved in the negotiations with Avangrid and the state of Connecticut for the purchase of United Illuminating, the state’s second largest utility. Avangrid promised new jobs and local control over the utility. My administration negotiated many facets of the deal with the state, including Avangrid’s commitments to bring 150 new full-time jobs and ensure that the management and control over the utility remained in local hands.
Five years later, Avangrid has kept its word and delivered on every promise made to the residents of Connecticut.
In fact, they brought in more than double the good-paying full-time jobs they committed to bring, and they have left the control over the utility to local management. And, during the horrible winter 2020 storms, the UI/Avangrid storm preparation and response dramatically outperformed its peers.
I have every confidence that the people of New Mexico will find Avangrid a strong partner and that Avangrid will fulfill its commitments to bring new jobs and allow local management and local control over PNM. Avangrid keeps its word.
Toni Harp
New Haven, Conn.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.