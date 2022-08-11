Regarding “Appetite for success” by Teya Vitu, in The Santa Fe New Mexican Aug. 9: I loved this piece, reminding me of the few times the Thorps parked their goats one driveway off mine some years ago in Eldorado, and over a few days performed their miracles around the area.

The goats were so beautiful, with shining and ostensibly silky coats in black, brown, camel and white. Late one afternoon, when the shadows were long, and the sun was low in the sky, I saw them return in tight formation through the greenbelt to their fenced area, driven by the dogs and guarded by the Thorps, father and daughter, on horseback. It was like a Renaissance painting and a precious memory for me.

Kudos to Amanita Thorp Berto for her invaluable contribution and best wishes to her and her family.

