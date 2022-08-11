Regarding “Appetite for success” by Teya Vitu, in TheSanta Fe New Mexican Aug. 9: I loved this piece, reminding me of the few times the Thorps parked their goats one driveway off mine some years ago in Eldorado, and over a few days performed their miracles around the area.
The goats were so beautiful, with shining and ostensibly silky coats in black, brown, camel and white. Late one afternoon, when the shadows were long, and the sun was low in the sky, I saw them return in tight formation through the greenbelt to their fenced area, driven by the dogs and guarded by the Thorps, father and daughter, on horseback. It was like a Renaissance painting and a precious memory for me.
Kudos to Amanita Thorp Berto for her invaluable contribution and best wishes to her and her family.
Benedicte Valentiner
Santa Fe
Not a raid
The Washington Post chose the words of former President Donald Trump to describe a court-approved search of his property as a “raid” ("FBI raids Trump's Fla. home," Aug. 9). The article repeats the use of this word more than five times. Where is press accountability? The Justice Department followed a well-established procedure of presenting a sealed argument to a duly appointed judge, who then authorized a search, not a raid, of the former president’s residence. To choose Trump’s description of what was a legal and lawful action is to be irresponsible and deceptive.
Donald Wilson
Santa Fe
Rank the presidents
Looking for a game to play with a group of friends? Ask everyone to rate U.S. presidents on a scale of one to 10 on how well they think each left the country and the world after time in office. I start with Franklin Roosevelt and end with Joe Biden, all in my own lifetime.
Here are my ratings, which I give as an example: Roosevelt, 9; Truman, 7; Eisenhower, 7; Kennedy, 7; Johnson, 6; Nixon, 4; Ford; 5; Carter, 6; Reagan, 5; George H.W. Bush, 6; Clinton, 6; George W. Bush, 3; Obama, 8; Trump, 1; Biden 6(?). Some lively discussions may result. Give it a try.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Don't demote women
This finally put me over the edge. Since I moved to Santa Fe seven years ago I have been reading stories in The New Mexican in which women are named only in relation to their husbands. There's Mr. John Smith, his occupation, and his wife, whatever-her-name-is. First name only, usually. Over and over again, women exist only in relation to their husbands.
In ("New tennis facility was a stroke of luck," Aug. 9) we find that the site of the courts was "once owned by oil man Buddy Fogelson and his wife, actress Greer Garson." Honestly. At least she got her full name. I think she's more famous than he is, so maybe it should have been actress Greer Garson and her husband, Buddy. Please stop demoting women to possessions of their husbands. Tell your copy editors, if there are any left. Pretty please? You're making me crazy.
Gayle Gertler
Santa Fe
Change fire policy
A full environmental review of U.S. Forest Service plans is a good idea ("Pause on forest plan doesn’t go far enough," Our View, Aug. 7) but it’s not sufficient. We need a better federal fire policy. The current policy is to cut and burn most trees in the belief this will reduce fire risk. The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire roared through thousands of acres that were heavily managed in this way.
It doesn’t work because today’s large fires occur during extreme weather driven by the warming climate. Removing the cooling shade of an intact forest increases risk by allowing flammable grasses and shrubs to rapidly colonize cleared patches. A better policy is to stop wasting billions of dollars on what doesn’t work and start making loans and grants available for fire proofing homes in rural communities. This will save lives and property. The only thing that will save civilization is ending fossil fuel extraction.