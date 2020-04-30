The world is involved in a health crisis. We in this country are involved in that crisis. Santa Fe is involved in that crisis. And our neighborhoods are involved in that crisis.
How do we respond? We are practicing social distancing. We are isolating ourselves in our homes so that we are safe from this invisible threat that might cause us to die. We are afraid. But what do we do in the meantime? Is there anything else that we can do?
When Donald Trump was elected, people all over the world came out for the Women’s March. With the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students’ protests, people came out en masse after the school massacre in Florida. The Earth Day protests of last year clocked millions.
Now, all over the world cities are acknowledging this waste of life to COVID-19 and the extraordinary sacrifices that those in medical community, the truck drivers and the delivery people are doing to keep us from dying.
What about Santa Fe joining with the other cities and countries that are making a joyful or angry noise at 7 p.m. each day, when people come out to support front-line workers during the pandemic. It is possible to contribute to such discourse without violating social distancing. Come out of your dealings and make a noise — bang a pot, play an instrument, yell to your neighbor, just do something.
Wake up, Santa Fe. Make your voices heard.
Janet Repa
Santa Fe
Voters will decide
The newspaper reports that Valerie Plame outraised the other candidates for the Democratic nomination for Congress (“Democrat Plame tops rivals,” April 17). Those same Federal Election Commission filings show that nearly 90 percent of Plame’s contributions came from outside New Mexico. Her two largest listed sources of campaign funds were from Boston and Los Angeles.
Fortunately, only actual residents of Northern New Mexico’s 3rd Cogressional District will have a vote as to who can best represent them.
Jane Coutts
Santa Fe
Essential, indeed
The resent coverage of furloughs by the city of Santa Fe concerned me because of the hardships the furloughs will cause employees and their families. I was reminded just how much I depend on city employees this morning when I went outside to thank the workers collecting my garbage. Our public employees provide a vital and necessary service.
Like the brave health care and grocery store workers, public employees deserve our deepest gratitude. Our country continues to function because of the brave men and women providing essential services at risk to their own well-being. Our country will get through these trying times and it will be the work of these unsung heroes who will pave the way.
John Quintana
Santa Fe
Not a dump site
Hosting the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, WIPP, was accepted by most New Mexicans as part of a duty toward the federal government for the employment they enjoy through the Air Force bases, Los Alamos and Sandia labs and their many spinoffs. However, this acceptance was conditional. State leaders and other concerned parties established laws and regulations to limit the amount and kind of waste to be stored at WIPP and a time limit for the acceptance of waste. Promises were made.
Now, as we near the time limit for WIPP, the Department of Energy wants to extend the time limit for this “pilot plant.” New Mexicans have done their part, but in the eyes of Washington, D.C., doing our part is paramount to opening the door. It’s time to stand up to this lack of respect for who we are as New Mexicans and our state: a rich energy, historical and cultural resource as well as a world-class travel and filmmaking destination.
Janet Greenwald
Dixon
Rebuild our economy
The governor has decided to reduce the chances of dying from the virus by increasing the chances of dying in poverty. This state’s economy is fragile in the best of times. Governor, stop making the easy political decisions and start leading us back to rebuild this economy.
Robert Kraas
Santa Fe
Simple prevention
So the U.S. could face meat shortages even though the mystery meats (pangolins?) sold from “wet markets” in Wuhan are credited as the source for COVID-19? Other viral outbreaks associated with tainted meat include the 1918 flu pandemic (of avian origin) and the 2009 H1N1 swine flu. SARS likely originated from eating bats, while AIDS, another “zoonotic” virus, jumped to humans from the “bush meat” trade.
Routinely feeding factory-farmed livestock antibiotics, (moreover, 80 percent of these pharmaceuticals are fed to animals), produces resistant pathogens, endangering human defensesagainst the new microbes.
In the American Jounral of Public Health, David Benatar, Ph.D., noted that “much human suffering resulting from zoonotic diseases could probably have been avoided had humans treated animals better … it is curious, therefore, that changing the way humans treat animals — most basically, ceasing to eat them — is largely off the radar as a significant preventive measure.”
the Rev. Gary Kowalski
Santa Fe
The greater good
I am completely baffled how an elected official — Mayor Martin Hicks of Grants — can place the health of his citizens in jeopardy by defying a state public health order and allowing businesses to reopen.
Not only is he playing with the lives of his citizens, but how about the health care workers who must then care for anybody who becomes infected with COVID-19 and is required to be hospitalized?
The mayor always seems to be sporting a U.S. Marine Corps T-shirt. What about following orders, Marine? It is obvious Hicks does not understand what it means to be a leader. Leaders need to make tough decisions for the greater good.
Vince Montoya
Santa Fe
What about the First?
During Holy Week Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham closed all the churches in the state.
What a shocking act! Either she is unaware of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which declares that the state cannot prohibit the free exercise of religion, or she believes she is above the law.
I sought the opinion of acquaintances about this action and discovered another shock. Several persons stated that their physical health was more important than the Constitution and several felt this did not apply to them since they were not active churchgoers. Perhaps if I had polled others, I would have discovered persons who believe in the Constitution; perhaps not.
The fact that I have observed few objections from the media or churches is discouraging. Surely, the Constitution is more than an archaic document written 233 years ago.
Margaret Sears
Santa Fe
Random kindness
Last Sunday ,I was the recipient of a random act of kindness. After a long wait in the drive-thru line at Starbucks, I was told when I presented my card to pay that the driver of the car ahead of me already had paid for my drink — a stranger, although I did spend time admiring the special wildlife license plate.
Until then, the notion of random kindness had been an abstract idea for me. However, I was surprised at how touched I was that, particularly in this time of masks and semi-anonymity, that someone cared enough to reveal a full and human presence to a stranger, to make the connection that we all need now more than ever.
And so, I am looking for the right time to pass it forward. Some others may want to do the same.
Patricia Carlton
Santa Fe
