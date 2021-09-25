I understand there have been four or five recognized circulating variants of COVID-19 (besides the delta variant). And only about 44 percent of the world’s population has been either infected or vaccinated. At current rates, it is quite likely that another one (or two) extremely dangerous delta-like variants will arise here on Earth before the pandemic eventually subsides. To replace delta, they will be (by definition) even more contagious and conceivably even vaccine-resistant.
Widespread vaccination in all parts of the world is the only way to prevent the emergence of any new variant. So is there anyone who believes that the U.S. (as a wealthy, advanced nation) can afford to disregard the profound need to provide vaccinations for most of the people in all of the rest of the world? Such vaccinations would represent not only a modest evidence of “American exceptionalism” and human decency, but more important, a highly meaningful step in reducing mortality from the next variant of COVID-19. Recent good news indicates the U.S. has donated to the world three doses of vaccine for every dose given domestically. Outstanding! But in the greater scheme of things, even more doses donated worldwide through the United Nations would benefit everyone, including U.S. citizens.
Bruce Merchant, M.D., Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Restore the obelisk
I want to address those individuals who have taken it upon themselves to recommend replacements for the torn-down Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza. To those who recommend a fountain, getting quotes from artists from throughout the U.S. or some other statue, etc., thank you for your suggestions. Most local Santa Feans want the obelisk that made the Soldiers’ Monument repaired and returned.
The obelisk was placed there to honor our soldiers who fought with the North to get rid of slavery. We want the monument back to honor those soldiers who fought to stop slavery and Southern aggression. Wording on the offensive plaque was removed long before the toppling, and the plaque was never meant to be part of the obelisk. It should not be part of the replacement. Respect the wishes of our ancestors and those of us now in Santa Fe whose ancestors paid the ultimate price for freedom.
Terry and Albert Rivera
Santa Fe
Save Cow Creek
It came as a great shock to see the photo in The New Mexican about the proposed development project on Cow Creek, as it is the very place where I spent some of every summer as a child and young adult (“Planned development brings water fears on Cow Creek,” Sept. 6). Back then, it was still referred to as Honey Boy Haven Ranch, echoing its roots as an actual honey farm. My family had built the very cabin seen in the center of your photo. It was a place for the employees of my father’s company, Gibson Lumber Co. of Albuquerque, to come and spend summertime with their families, fishing then in a series of man-made lakes and ponds covering many acres of the valley floor. That’s where I learned to fish, with earthworms dug out of the grassy banks, tossing them under gnarled roots of old willows clinging to the banks.
Now Gerald Peters wants to put 65 homes onto these lands that used to have an occasional-use cabin and one older log cabin next to ours. We never saw anyone visit, ever. This action would irreparably and fundamentally change this valley. It is an urban-scaled housing project shoehorned into what is still a sanctuary for furred, finned and feathered friends. The place should remain in its natural state. And does Peters really need another multimillion-dollar deal? He should stick to art or food, but leave land development off his résumé. Please.
Daniel Gibson
Santa Fe
Counter inaccuracies
Inaccurate and misleading statements from politicians are common. Those statements pass mostly unchecked on popular social media sites and hyper-biased new outlets. Increasingly, life-altering decisions are made based on this questionable rhetoric. I hold The Santa Fe New Mexican to higher standards — yet in your front-page article (“Rep. Dow calls for National Guard troops on border,” Sept. 22), she is quoted as saying President Joe Biden’s border security policy is “open border.” In fact, Biden’s border security agenda in no way advocates an open border with any country. Rebecca Dow should know better, and the reporter should have interjected some “correctness” in his article.
Dave Dannenberg
Santa Fe
