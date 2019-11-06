Alzheimer’s disease is devastating — not only for the more than 5 million Americans living with the disease, but also for the more than 16 million family and friends serving as caregivers. Dementia caregiving needs are extensive. Many family caregivers juggle competing priorities, including work and other family responsibilities. These caregivers are stretched thin. Many are overwhelmed.
Here in New Mexico, there are more than 100,000 family caregivers. During November — National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month — the Alzheimer’s Association recognizes caregivers and asks all New Mexicans to reach out and lend a hand. Take time to support a caregiver. Run errands, help with a household chore or give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia. Educate yourself about the disease. These small gestures can make a big difference. If you or someone you know needs help, call us at 505-266-4473.
Tim Sheahan
executive director
Alzheimer’s Association, N.M. Chapter
Albuquerque
Congrats to Jason
How delightful to read that Jason Silverman, who has for so many years brought so much joy and art to Santa Fe, is having his day on Nov. 7, as proclaimed by Mayor Alan Webber. We at Santa Fe NOW celebrate this man each and every day, but most certainly once a month for our Women’s Film Series. We have been able to show relevant and interesting, thought-provoking films at The Screen for more than a year now. Our heartfelt congratulations to Jason from Santa Fe NOW — now and forever.
Dana Middleton
film committee chairwoman
Santa Fe NOW
Santa Fe
Pay and gender equity
One important element Daniel J. Chacón’s story failed to reveal (“Report: 72 percent of city staff are men,” Oct. 31) is how many of city staff members have college degrees. Betcha those higher-paid women have more education. And betcha they aren’t paid as much as they should be.
Mary McFadin
Santa Fe
Gone but not forgotten
Something truly special happened in our theater community in September and October: Three theater companies — Teatro Paraguas, Ironweed Productions and the Santa Fe Playhouse — collaborated to produce The Elliot Trilogy by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes. The three female directors — Alix Hudson (Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue), Valli Marie Rivera (Water by the Spoonful) and Robyn Rikoon (The Happiest Song Plays Last) — brought this powerful trilogy of plays to life, and in so doing showed us that our theater community is dynamic and vital. This kind of collaboration we expect in a large city, not in one as small as Santa Fe. Congratulations to our community of theater artists and a huge thank you.
Barbara Burnett
Santa Fe
Mistakenly targeted
Oil money dependency does corrupt New Mexico, but Susan Tarman (“The urgency of now,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 27) mistakenly targets two staunch allies of her cause. Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth and House Speaker Brian Egolf stood with Santa Fe County when we created, under pressure, a strong oil and gas ordinance. Both are “champions” on Conservation Voters of New Mexico’s voting scorecard.
Conservation Voters doesn’t rate governors, but its website praises Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s initiatives. Her actions support most of her words. Her statement that the government “works for” the oil and gas industry worries me, but to be fair, a representative government is obligated to work for everyone.
During Santa Fe County’s struggle to regulate oil and gas, many people assumed all county officials and staff were corrupt. Had citizens not outgrown that knee-jerk sentiment, we would have failed to create our model ordinance. If we attack our champions, we just increase the power of the industry and those whom it truly has corrupted.
Kim Sorvig
Santa Fe
