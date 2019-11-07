Once again cold weather is upon us, and the need for warm, winter gear is here. For 33 years, St. Elizabeth has provided not only for the needs of the men, women and children in our shelters but to anyone who comes to our doors. We hand out jackets, gloves, scarves, caps, food, toiletries, blankets and sleeping bags to anyone in need. And we rely solely on the generosity of donors for these items. Right now our supplies are low and we can use help. If anyone wants to help those in our community experiencing homelessness, they can drop off donations at our 804 Alarid St. location, any time day or night.
Edward Archuleta
executive director
St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing
Santa Fe
Thanks for your support
I would like to thank all those who supported me in my run for election to the Santa Fe school board, District 2. Although I was not successful, the process was positive and I did learn a great deal about our Santa Fe Public Schools (“Boses, Gonzales win,” Nov. 6). I want to congratulate Sarah Boses on her victory and wish her the best going forward.
John Triolo
Santa Fe
Remove the hurdles
Remove the extra hurdle to find housing faced by people with disabilities, seniors and veterans: Landlords don’t have to accept and count various types of income, generally from the federal government, such as Supplemental Security Income, as part of the equation when evaluating potential tenants (“City’s affordable rental hole,” Oct. 25). This puts a very vulnerable population at a huge disadvantage in qualifying for rental housing. Small wonder that the homeless population includes so many of these same vulnerable people.
Other state and local governments have passed laws mandating inclusion of these types of government stipends as part of qualifying income. Landlords are not required under these laws to accept tenants who have bad payment histories, just to fairly include all monthly income in screening tenants. Can we pass a law in the 2020 legislative session to protect the most vulnerable from income discrimination? Let’s do it! Let’s reduce homelessness using every remedy we can.
Aurore Bleck
Santa Fe
We choose Ortez
The Santa Fe County Commission will meet Nov. 12 to nominate someone to fill the unexpired term of the late Sen. Carlos Cisneros (“Man exits race, saying state Senate needs more women,” Ringside Seat, Oct. 4). Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will then select from among the people nominated from the four counties within the district. The Sierra Club has endorsed Kristina Ortez for this position. As the executive director of the Taos Land Trust, she has begun to revitalize a 20-acre property with 13 acres of historical agricultural land and 7 acres of wetland within Taos city limits. Kristina has been an organizer, advocate, policy analyst and board member on public lands and water issues for 14 years.
Women make up only 21 percent of the state Senate. Kristina will provide new young leadership that is community based, tech savvy and committed to attacking climate disruption. Contact your county commissioners and ask them to vote for Kristina Ortez to fill the Senate District 6 seat.
Susan Martin
elected member of the Rio Grande Chapter
Sierra Club executive committee
Santa Fe
See this play
I had the opportunity recently to see a production of Motherhood, Barbells and T-Shots at the Swan Theater in Santa Fe. It is everything theater is meant to be — excellent, generous, utterly unique, gripping. Mona Malec worked as writer and performer. Rod Harrison directed. I found myself losing my breath as a result of being surprised, heartbroken and then filled with hope. One can’t ask for more from this ancient and vibrant art form.
There are only three performances left — Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to theswantheater.org/events/2019/11/1/motherhood-barbells-and-t-shots-r9gjd. Don’t let this get past you.
David M. Olson
Santa Fe
