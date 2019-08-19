Give our most vulnerable kids more books
Bookkids needs help. Our goal is to give Santa Fe’s most vulnerable children books of their own. Just this spring and summer, Bookkids has given over 5,700 books to children in four elementary schools in which all of the children in the schools are on free lunch and most are reading below grade level.
Now through Friday, Bookkids is in the running for a grant from State Farm insurance for $25,000. We could buy so many books with that money. We are all volunteers, and are a 501(c)(3) organization. The grants will be given to the 40 agencies across the nation with the most votes. You can vote each day. Friends and family from all over may vote for our project. Bookkids is the only program in New Mexico in the running for this money. Please vote for us at www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023540
We could do so much more to strengthen our children’s reading skills and give them the gift of literacy. For more information about Bookkids, go to www.bookkidssantafe.com
Debbie Maloney
president of the board, Bookkids
Santa Fe
Create jobs
Think New Mexico, a results-oriented think tank serving New Mexicans, has previously informed the state Legislature of Utah’s successful model of using postperformance tax incentives to create new jobs.
Unlike most of New Mexico’s current economic development incentives, which reward some companies before they actually create jobs, a postperformance incentive is awarded only after a company delivers new jobs and new tax revenues. A postperformance incentive might rebate up to 30 percent of a company’s state taxes for 5-10 years for out-of-state businesses that relocate to New Mexico and in-state businesses that expand operations and create new jobs.
There would be no risk to taxpayers. This tax incentive would pay for itself, as the rebate is less than one third of the new taxes paid by the businesses. These postperformance incentives would help create the jobs we need for the next generation of New Mexicans.
R. Tyner
Santa Fe
Produce rules
The lead story recently in many leading newspapers (“Climate change threatens world food supply,” New York Times, Aug. 8) was prompted by the release of a summary report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, staffed by more than 100 experts from 52 countries.
The report details how climate change is threatening our world’s food and water supplies — turning arable land to desert, degrading soil, and raising the frequency of devastating weather conditions.
In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy sources. Our next visit to the supermarket provides a superb starting point.
Sam Lostus
Santa Fe
Also not impressed
John Block’s overwhelming embrace of the megalomaniac, narcissistic, cruel, pathological liar of a president and his so-called “accomplishments” must be a joke (“Not impressed,” Letters to the editor, Aug. 18). What accomplishments?
Block claims Donald Trump won election by “epic proportions.” Nonsense. He claims Trump delivered “the best economy in generations,” which began under President Barack Obama and did not go south until “Tariff Man” levied his unnecessary tax on China, starting a global economic downturn that could mean another recession.
The “decimation of ISIS” started with the killing of al-Qaida’s Osama bin Laden under Obama. Trump’s “tax reform” gave billions of dollars to the 1 percent and corporations under the lie that it would mean lots of business expansion and jobs. His “diplomacy with North Korea” has made a fool of the United States. And the “confirming constitutionalist judges” stacked the courts with right-wing justices.
Richard C. Gross
Santa Fe
Not the time
Donald Trump has done many dastardly things, but impeachment is not the answer. While it might pass the House, there are not enough votes in the Senate to convict, so it would die there. Trump would see this as a victory, crow about it in campaign speeches to his base, and it could change the election in his favor. This must not happen. Please tell your senators and representatives that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is right. This is not the time for impeachment.
S. D. Schutz
Taos