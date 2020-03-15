Max Boot, in his Washington Post editorial ("Sadly, it's a popularity contest," Santa Fe New Mexican, March 12) attacks Joe Biden as "old, inarticulate, uninspiring, and prone to make gaffes." This is a boon to those who would prolong the misery this nation faces by reelecting Donald Trump.
If Boot had a better grasp of American history, he would realize that some of our most effective presidents may have lacked eloquence but acted decisively when strong measures were needed. For example, no one has given style points to Harry Truman. Yet he earned his standing as a "man of the people." Ulysses Grant may have stumbled in the presidency but the most recent historical accounts of his leadership reveal that he sought to overcome the most egregious failings of Reconstruction under his predecessor. In short, we do not need a person who would invite more partisanship by haranguing the electorate, but a person who merited Democratic South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's simple endorsement, "[Joe is] a good man."
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Earned gratitude
I agree with Tobi Wilde (“No longer a Democrat,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 17) who praises Donald Trump for "catching pedophiles, prison reform, trade with China, eliminating terrorist leaders and the economy being in constant growth." Additionally, Trump earns our gratitude for middle-class tax cuts, removing the mandate to purchase Obamacare; Opportunity Zones to attract real estate investors to blighted neighborhoods; his plan for to bring peace in the Middle East; and his bipartisan criminal justice law, the First Step Act. I love how Trump got the troops out of Syria and then drone-killed Irani mass murderer Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Another plus for Trump is his support for cuts in bloated entitlements such as Social Security.
While many believe Social Security is an "earned right" because they paid into it, in the 1960 case of Fleming v. Nestor, the U.S. Supreme court ruled that workers have no legally binding contractual right to Social Security benefits and that those benefits can be cut or even eliminated at any time. In Trump's second term, we want him to legally define gender under Title XI as a biological fact and not something someone can choose based on self-identification. As an independent voter, I'll be voting straight-ticket Republican in November.
Patricia V. Johnson
Santa Fe
On the loose
Pardons and commutations are the order of the day in Washington (“Trump exerts power to pardon with a spree of clemency,” Feb. 19). Some charming people have been released back into the community or forgiven for their crimes: felons who were convicted of conspiracy, extortion, tax fraud, securities fraud, even Medicare fraud. Apparently Trump is looking for a new cabinet, and he went back to his base to get it.
Gracie Child
Santa Fe
Down the drain
We have been approaching the end of democracy in the United States rather quickly. The starting point was the election of Donald Trump to the presidency. The politicizing of the U.S. Department of Justice and associated corruption of the "rule of law" was the midpoint.
Trump has already called himself “the chief law enforcement officer of the country." The final nail in the coffin has happened — the appointment of a Trump (unqualified) loyalist to be the director of national intelligence. All that remains is for Trump to officially name himself dictator-in-charge.
Al Brown
Santa Fe
