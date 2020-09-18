We have extraordinarily little time to make sure we are ready for the consequences of the election results. As before with many protests, this will be the most important event of our lives. I am talking about Trump not leaving the White House.
In June, the Transition Integrity Project convened a bipartisan group of over 100 current and former senior government and campaign leaders to illustrate what could happen if President Donald Trump loses the election. Look at the 26 page report, “Preventing a Disrupted Presidential Election and Transition.” The report is worrisome as the last actions could be people in the streets protesting and others trying to (militias, white supremacist, and/or federal troops) protest them. We will all be here with violence in our streets, some from just trying to stay alive and others trying to crush them out.
Donna Thiersch
Santa Fe
A health success story
I recently and unexpectedly found myself at the new Presbyterian Hospital’s emergency room and later the hospital itself, accompanied by my daughter and the usual trepidation. Thank yous and kudos are in order to the staff there for the excellent care I received. It was truly a wonderful experience despite the unpleasant medical work that was done. Every person who helped me was competent, efficient, pleasant and knowledgeable. Even the food was good. I truly thank the Presbyterian staff for taking such good care of me and getting me well.
Meriom Kastner
Santa Fe
Fine them!
I was dismayed and angry but not surprised to learn that state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce, the New Mexico Republican Party and the Women for Trump bus tour traveled the state without adhering with the state public health order limiting gatherings and requiring people to wear masks in public. Pearce, the state party and the bus riders all apparently misunderstood or chose to selectively ignore the Centers for Disease Control’s latest guidance to stop wearing masks with valves, vents and face shields without masks or maintaining social distancing. The guidance did not state that people do not need to wear masks or social distance. It would not be surprising to see hot spots develop in each of the communities along the bus tour at a time when we as a state continue to meet the virus reduction requirements. The latest polling indicates that a majority of New Mexicans approve of the governor's handling of the pandemic while a majority disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling.
Pearce and the Republican Party continue to toe the Trump line on not wearing protective masks and maintaining social distancing in spite of the recent book by author Bob Woodward documented revelations that Trump was well aware of the seriousness of COVID-19 yet chose to ignore the situation and “downplay” the deadly coronavirus. I implore the governor and her administration to pursue substantial fines against Pearce, the Republican Party and the Women for Trump, one for each stop on the tour for their complete disregard to adhere to the state public health order similar to the recent $79,000 fines assessed to a business in Southern New Mexico.
David A. Carr
Santa Fe
A secretive industry
Having spent 14 years working for multinational mining companies in New Mexico, Arizona, Kentucky, West Virginia, Chile and Brazil, I have some advice for NASA: Don’t hire a mining company to mine the moon ("NASA looking for companies to help mine moon," Sept. 11). As they should, NASA says “… all actions [will] be taken in a transparent fashion. …” That requirement should automatically exclude every mining company on Earth, because the culture of mining companies absolutely excludes any transparency whatsoever.
Mining companies operate with as much secrecy as they can get away with, because the culture of mining companies is based on the assumption that every other company and every government agency and every environmental organization is out to prevent them from mining or steal the minerals they want to mine. Unfortunately, this avoidance of transparency extends to every aspect of their work, most notably the environmental impacts of mining operations, which was where I worked. If we must mine the moon, I suggest NASA create a competition among startups run by millennials so that the objective is to use technology and creativity for the benefit of humanity, not just Wall Street.
Sterling Grogan
Santa Fe
