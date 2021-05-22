My husband took both doses of his COVID-19 vaccine — and has tested low immunity. Why? Because he has a kidney transplant and is on immune-suppressant medications for life. Millions of people have compromised immune systems due to transplants or treatments for cancer, or have auto-immune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or Crohn’s disease. The vaccine may give partial or no protection against COVID-19 for these individuals.
My husband also has chronic obstructive lung disorder, which makes him extra vulnerable to COVID-19 or other viral variants. He is by no means alone: Millions exposed to tobacco smoke can have COPD and be at risk. So, to protect my husband, as well as other vulnerable citizens, please get vaccinated and mask up.
Dori Smith
Santa Fe
Unnecessary distraction
I’m disappointed that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham allocated campaign funds to pay her daughter to do her hair and makeup (“Gov.’s spending on makeup, hair subject of ethics complaint,” May 20). Even if the work were done at arm’s-length rates, the mother-daughter relationship creates the appearance of impropriety and, ultimately, a(nother) huge distraction from her governance. But let’s keep this all in focus. In 2008, the Republican National Committee paid $150,000 to clothe Sarah Palin and family at Neiman Marcus and Saks, while former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards was charging $400 haircuts and child support to his campaign. Ethics investigators should focus on whether any charges were at honest rates for the services received, and the governor needs to align her spending habits with the pocketbooks and values of her constituents.
C.J. McElroy
Santa Fe
Back at the cult
Regarding John Block’s ethics complaint (“Gov.’s spending on makeup, hair subject of ethics complaint,” May 19) filed against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: I wonder if Block has also investigated whether his cult leader, former President Donald Trump, ever spent any campaign funds to get his elaborate hairdos and orange makeup done? Now, that would be interesting.
Deborah Harlow
Glorieta
McCamley’s the best
I am retired from the Department of Workforce Solutions. Hearing that former Secretary Bill McCamley received death threats during his tenure not only saddens me, it maddens me (“Ex-official says he quit for his safety,” May 20). McCamley was what we called in the Army “a soldier’s soldier.” He was out in the trenches with us, trying to help whenever and however he could. He helped on many projects for others less fortunate. He truly led by example. To blame him and threaten him, well, that just shows what imbeciles people can be. I retired two weeks before he left because of the stress. I can only imagine what it was like at his level. Godspeed, Bill McCamley! You were one of the best. Wherever you go, I will be with you in spirit. You had my back, and I have yours.
Kelvin (Kelly) Smith
Española
Monitor traffic, please
I want to thank the Santa Fe police officer who caught the attention of the driver trying to make a left-hand turn recently out of the Sprouts parking lot onto Zafarano Drive. This is a difficult spot with Lowe’s right across the way. Maybe some aren’t aware that the traffic circle nearby will quickly get them in the direction they want to go. I’d love to see more traffic monitoring in our city regarding speeding and compliance with stop signs and signals. This was a start.
Wendy Coleman
Santa Fe
Hiding?
Oi, I hope U.S. Rep. Yvette Harrell was one of the 35 who voted for a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection (She wasn’t). If not, I wonder if she is hiding seditious communication with an indicted trespasser/unregulated militiaman/county commissioner New Mexicans have all rolled our collective eyes over.
Scott Sheldon
Santa Fe
Breaking ties
In 1599, Juan de Oñate defeated Acoma Pueblo in a battle in which history records the Spanish killed over 500 men and 300 women and children. As punishment for resistance, he ordered that all the men in the pueblo have their right foot cut off and be enslaved. The thinking of the day was that pueblo nations had no right to self-defense, and that this right would be denied them by the worst of means. Today, I believe Israel looks upon Palestine with the same sort of ire; during peaceful protests in March 2018, Israeli snipers shot over 6,000 peaceful protesters — many in the legs — making Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu a modern-day Oñate.
We tell ourselves a lot of lies: lies about self-defense, lies about antisemitism, lies about American interests, lies about history. Even with body cameras, we sometimes still accept the lies of self-defense when they come from police officers who shoot someone in the back, but to me, Israel’s self-defense looks more like Oñate’s. Occupation and oppression are forms of daily violence exercised against Palestinians by Israel, which will continue even after the ceasefire. Occupation and oppression are something to be resisted, not defended and subsidized. Call on President Joe Biden, Sen. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández to end U.S. support for Israel, to stop shielding them from United Nations sanctions and to break ties with what many see as apartheid.
Sky Tallman
Santa Fe
