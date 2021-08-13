I’m writing regarding the dire course conditions at Santa Fe’s Marty Sanchez Golf Course. This course has been a beautiful, wonderful and economic benefit to the city of Santa Fe for many, many years. The Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe is one of Santa Fe’s outstanding recreational resources for locals, our guests and the many, many tourists who visit Santa Fe. I encourage all officials of the city of Santa Fe to hire the staff needed, course management and groundskeepers, to maintain this wonderful resource as a benefit to the city of Santa Fe.
It’s time to restore it to what it once was and should be — a major financial asset to the city, as well as a major recreational asset for locals and Santa Fe visitors.
Edwina Garcia Wood
Santa Fe
Overtaken by growth
We have seen it before, too many times. Santa Fe is falling prey to the consummate yoke of “growth” as all the others have. Look to my hometown of Ridgewood, N.J., where the “village” is moving above the old heights only to be crushed under water/sewer/parking/etc. Look to our next home of Ocean City, Md., where height was never a problem, except it erased the picturesque town you only see in the movie Violets are Blue. Look next to Las Vegas, Nev., where the homeless ripped to the ground countless unsalable housing units in the debacle of 2008. We were proud residents of Santa Fe from 2012-18. We came back April to find a retirement home. We are leaving; there is nothing here for us anymore.
Peter Zabriskie
Ridgewood, N.J.
Death brings this
In the last two weeks, one after another, three from a family of four died in Nebraska, people I know about through a friend. None vaccinated. The losses are stunning — incredible pain for those left behind — a tender, piercing plunge into icy shards of separation and grief where the known and unknown collide in person, like rams seeking dominance. A tundra grounds heavy sadness intricately entangled with the wherewithal. Admissions rail against the pale moon. Why! Why? And COVID-19 reigns supreme for a long, long time.
I hope that my family and friends and those I know and all I don’t know can be and will be safe.
Leona Stucky
Santa Fe
Preservation matters
I disagree with the Department of Cultural Affairs and its statement that the Guzman mural cannot be saved or relocated as construction on the Vladem Contemporary moves forward. The American Institute for Conservation and the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation have a mission of working together to promote the preservation and protection of murals that reflect cultural heritage. Santa Fe could partner with these organizations to preserve the mural.
Kathleen Parks-Yoast
Santa Fe
He owns it
I wonder if the State and Defense departments have planned far enough ahead to designate which Huey helicopter will be the last one to lift off the roof of the embassy. Mr. President, you really screwed this up. Planning for this tail between our legs retreat in chaos should have started Jan. 20 instead of July 20.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Pot, meet kettle
Regarding the article, (“Webber decries multiple acts of vandalism”, Aug. 12) concerning the recent vandalism of city monuments, the mayor’s words ring hollow. The mayor attempted the ultimate act of vandalism when he took it upon himself, without known authority, to remove the Soldiers Monument in the dark of night, without proper consultation with the City Council or city residents and without regard to the monument being a central feature of a designated National Historic Landmark, the Plaza. After this, he withdrew police protection for the same monument, resulting in its destruction by an angry mob. Sounds like the pot calling the kettle black.
Jerry Richardson
Santa Fe
