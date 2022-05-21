We are Santa Fe residents, and we want to give a big shout-out to Porfirio Chavarria and his team at the Santa Fe Fire Department’s Wildland Fire Division. They came to our home and did a wildfire risk assessment. The team was knowledgeable, professional and so friendly and personable. They walked around the house with us, pointing out where possible fire risks might be, and also highlighted the features that would help prevent fire. They answered all of our many questions, and I felt we got a good overview of the bigger picture (such as the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire) and our own risks in our neighborhood and around our house. We are extremely happy with this service the city provides and glad to see our tax money at work.
Robert Kelly
Santa Fe
Wear orange for safety
A recent article in Scientific American relayed this important information: “Guns kill more children and young adults than car crashes.” Gun violence in New Mexico is alarming and devastating to families. I lost five family members to gun violence. They would be alive today if firearms were securely stored and inaccessible to their teen, who suffered a mental breakdown. While painful, this event has turned me into an advocate for gun safety.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America invites you to wear orange and show your commitment to end gun violence. Orange is the color Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor when she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Barack Obama’s inaugural parade in 2013. Orange is the color hunters wear for safety. Wear Orange events will be happening June 4-5. Visit WearOrange.org to find an event near you!
Regina M. Griego, Ph.D.
Everytown Survivor Fellow
Albuquerque
Sad state of affairs
The Department of the Interior recently canceled offshore oil and gas leases. I just saw the state of Washington is starting to have gas pumps reprogrammed to charge $10 a gallon of gas. Now I hear we are thinking about lifting sanctions on Venezuela to import oil from them. The government has asked Saudi Arabia to pump more oil to lower the price of oil. If I remember correctly, we used to be energy independent. I am sure $10 gas will be just what everyone is hoping for.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just announced there were 107,000 fentanyl deaths in 2021, up from 2020. Currently our agents on the southern border have confiscated as much, approximately 6,000 pounds, fentanyl in the first four months of 2022 as they did for the entire 2021. Next week we are opening our southern border, which should fix that problem.
Finally, we do not have enough baby formula in this country to feed our babies. Imagine: America cannot produce enough baby formula to feed our babies. Our European friends are going to help us out and begin shipping formula to America. Pretty sad state of affairs.
David Zlotnick
Santa Fe
Clean it up
As an avid user of the Frank S. Ortiz Dog Park, I am sorry the city and landowner Carlos Garcia have gotten into a game of chicken over a proposed donation to the dog park and wish the city had had the foresight to avoid this trouble. But shame on Garcia for destroying the dog park experience. He elected to fence his area in barbed wire — that’s right, barbed wire — and apparently cut healthy piñons and junipers to erect the fence. The park (not just his property) is now littered with 6-inch scraps of paw-lethal wire, shredded yellow caution tape, beer bottles, water jugs, fast-food containers, ketchup packets and newly cut brush near the fenced area. NMSA 30-8-4 provides fines of $50 per incident, of which there were thousands as of this morning. Perhaps the fine proceeds can be used to pay for the erosion study the city wants.
Carolyn McElroy
Santa Fe
Living now
The current baby formula shortage, like the rise in cost of gasoline, were likely created by CEOs and corporations supportive of the GOOP (Gargantuan Oppressors of the People), formerly the GOP. When I was raised in the late 1950s and 1960s, babies were given PET milk or Carnation, and most of us are still alive today. PET milk is still available because I see it in stores. The GOOP will blame President Joe Biden, and many will believe them. I feel for the families worried about their babies. What is the pro-life movement going to do about it? These babies are alive among us now.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe