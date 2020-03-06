In response to Veronica García’s op-ed to implement school board member Kate Noble’s plan to spend $250,000 on a study on inequity in the Santa Fe Public Schools: I am outraged (“Get ready to work collaboratively to better our schools,” My View, March 1).
It would seem García, as the former secretary of Public Education and two-time superintendent of our schools would be the most qualified person to determine what our schools need. She has the education, direct knowledge, data and insight to lead us on our path. To spend this money is unnecessary. Is this about avoiding making hard decisions? The south-side schools need resources now and can’t wait until next year for the results of the study
Former Superintendent of Española Public Schools Bobbie Gutierrez produced positive results and tremendous gains. Santa Fe Public Schools should be able to do the same without spending money and delaying getting our children the education they deserve.
Eric Erb
Santa Fe
Don’t give up
I feel badly that I did not stick around to testify in favor of House Bill 173, Gas Taxes, New Funds and Distributions, that would have created a surtax on gasoline. It would have encouraged fuel efficiency, provided funding for cleaner infrastructure and mitigated the regressive effects of fuel taxes.
As our planet heats up, we will all have to drive less, and a higher tax on gasoline will encourage us to do so. I understand that rural residents who do not have access to public transit would continue to use their gasoline-powered vehicles more than city folks, but the low-income rebate would help to compensate for that.
Change is difficult for everyone, and financial incentives to move away from the use of fossil fuels can help us prevent the worst effects of climate destabilization. I hope the high school students who worked hard on HB 173 will not give up.
Mary Ray Cate
Santa Fe
More people to thank
In response to the half-page THANK YOU ad published March 1 in the Santa Fe New Mexican from the Buckaroo Ball, to “Santa Fe County for making our 2019 Buckaroo Ball at La Mesita Ranch a huge success”:
The community and neighbors who live in this traditionally zoned rural village that surrounds the ranch should also be thanked. Not only are they mostly to thank for the quiet and rural nature in which the Buckaroo guests delight, but they also have to listen to all the amplified music and bidding that goes on throughout that summer evening.
La Mesita ranch provides no noise suppression for the outdoor events. Sounds travel loudly throughout the beautiful sky seen through their clear tent. The neighbors are extremely thankful the event ends by 10 p.m.
Felicia R. Trujillo
Santa Fe
Acting Third World-like
The U.S. is facing the threat of a global pandemic and we have responded too little, too late. Instead of responding decisively and prudently to save lives, our government remains more concerned about the economy than about the people.
International travel could have been curtailed several weeks ago to slow the spread of the virus. Now that outbreaks are occurring throughout the world and in U.S., the U.S. government has failed to stop international travel or to quarantine cities with confirmed coronavirus infections. Unfortunately, we don’t know the full scope of the viral infection because of our inability to produce enough viral test kits.
If half the people in the U.S. were to contract the virus, the U.S. could incur over 3 million deaths at the estimated death rates. Have we become a Third World country? The economy will always recover, but the dead will be dead forever.
Joe D’Anna
White Rock
