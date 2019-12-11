Thank you, New Mexican, for your recent editorials, op-eds and letters about banning trapping in New Mexico (“Trapping rules need to be strengthened,” Our View, Oct. 24).
Many of us who have attended State Game Commission and New Mexico Department of Game and Fish meetings to protect and preserve native wild animals were the majority, not the handful of trophy hunters, trappers and ranchers, who attended.
The game commission, appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, continues to ignore pleas from the general public while it promotes torture and suffering of thousands of wild animals — bears, mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, foxes, raccoons and other wildlife — to appease its special interests.
The antiquated State Game Commission directs the policies of the Department of Game and Fish, still operating with an 1800s mentality. Coyotes have absolutely no humane protection. Wild animals are considered “harvests and quotas.” This commission also ignores the impacts of climate change on wildlife. Please sign the petition to fire the State Game Commission at foranimals.org.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
Glad it’s back
As I sit eating breakfast this morning, reading the comics, I am so happy you brought back Wiley Miller’s Non Sequitur. On the other hand, it is sad that you dropped The Argyle Sweater, a fabulous comic that I have enjoyed over the years. It would be great to see it come back again, if at all possible.
Dr. Mel Bishow
Santa Fe
SAF to LAX
It would be wonderful if planning for the Santa Fe Regional Airport would involve negotiations to resume a direct flight to LAX (“City aims high with wish list,” Dec. 6). What a joy and a convenience those flights were! The current trip to Los Angeles through Phoenix or Dallas is ridiculously long, and the timing is not user friendly. Of course, the new direct flights from Taos provide another option. But really?
And what about including luggage carts in the budget? It’s impossible to drag travel bags from some of the current parking spaces, never mind those planned. We are a city of retirees and tourists. Let’s get real.
Mary Costello
Tesuque
Not their job
I recently learned through the media that the Trump administration has ordered U.S. National Park Service rangers to assist with patrols along the border with Mexico. Rangers from national park units across the nation are being deployed to the Mexican border and leaving national parks and visitors unprotected and vulnerable. The parks already are severely understaffed.
As a former regional chief ranger and national park manager, I find this precedent-setting development very disturbing. It is reported that the acting director of the National Park Service was not even briefed on the deployment of the rangers. This is ill advised and inappropriate. It’s another example of the inept decision-making and chaos so prevalent in Washington, D.C., today.
Tony Bonanno
Santa Fe
