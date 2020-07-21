Federal troops are in Portland, Ore., kidnapping people: Unless swift action is taken to stop this unconstitutional activity, the descent to fascism in the United States has been accelerated. It seems to me President Donald Trump doesn’t want elections to occur and will militarize everything he can: Coronavirus; racial and wealth inequality; wearing masks to protect others; interference with voting rights (shall I continue?); and people peacefully petitioning (not protesters as they are being labeled, but as citizen petitioners) against perceived grievances and against violations of First Amendment rights.
If you haven’t read Sinclair Lewis’ It Can’t Happen Here from 1935, a charming buffoon who knows how to manipulate the media and others, creates his own army of entranced and ardent jackbooted mercenaries and systematically dismantles U.S. laws, norms and civil rights. The book ends with the one-time American government in exile in Canada, as a dictator has taken full control. Not a happy ending.
Write your legislators now.
Peter Kahn
Santa Fe
Business unfriendly
I have lived in New Mexico for more than 30 years and have never seen a governor with such disregard for the small businesses and people of this state.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham needs to find solutions to helping small businesses and service industry personnel, not take away their income by closing doors. The virus isn’t going to disappear because of your rules. Most New Mexicans are cognizant of their health and what they need to do. Restaurants, coffee shops and bars should not be lumped together; they are different in customers and many could remain open for business.
Do you know how many businesses have closed in Santa Fe and Albuquerque? While the governor is sitting comfortably in her office, does she know how many people are behind in rent or their mortgage or cannot afford food? Punishment never accomplishes anything except anger, sometimes destroying lives. Isn’t the virus doing enough destroying?
Eleanor Bowers
Santa Fe
Let RBG rest
If President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had any class, they would allow Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to retire with the assurance that her replacement would not be taken up until after the November election. Unfortunately they won't, so she must soldier on even though she deserves a well-earned rest. Sad!
Sam Pick
Santa Fe
Doing it right?
It’s hard to generate much enthusiasm for the New Mexico Restaurant Association’s protest of the governor’s order to shutter indoor dining. Photos of large groups of restaurant employees protesting cheek-to-jowl without masks makes me wonder what their idea of "We’re Doing it Right" might be.
The way to stop COVID-19 is to avoid the 3 C’s:
- Close contact.
- Crowds.
- Closed spaces.
Seems like the protesters are doing everything wrong, in addition to refusing to wear masks. The restaurant association would do better to lobby for positive steps to support beleaguered restaurants. Like encouraging state and local government to:
- Fast-track approvals for outdoor dining.
- Allow sale of alcohol on patios.
- Subsidize turning streets, sidewalks and parking lots into outdoor dining instead of throwing up roadblocks and onerous fees.
- Allowing package sale and delivery of alcohol like many progressive cities and states have done.
- Create criteria for what "doing it right" means, and to set up government inspections and approvals for the restaurants that comply.
Duke Klauck
Izanami founder, Ten Thousand Waves
Santa Fe
Separate church, state
According to The New Mexican, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe received a Paycheck Protection Program loan ("Paycheck Protection Program funds went to many Santa Fe businesses," July 18). In the past few years, we’ve read about numerous dioceses filing for bankruptcy protection because of the pederastic priests they have enabled. Not to mention that we live under the illusion of separation of church and state. Or the fact the Vatican controls 177 million acres of land across the world, or 277,000 square miles. But they want U.S. taxpayers to bail them out?
Let's get our government out of the religion business. We have no business subsidizing any religion.
Stan Biderman
Santa Fe
Illegal ride
In Friday's edition, on the front page of the "Local & Region" section, The New Mexican published a photo of two individuals riding their ATVs in the Rio Grande. New Mexico law states that, "Operating an ATV in a way that damages the environment" is illegal. There is abundant life in the riverbed of all rivers, both clinging to rocks and buried in the mud. These insects become fish food, and the health of the fish in the river is very much dependent on an ample supply of this aquatic life. Numerous birds also feed on the adult form of many of these insects. Undoubtedly, the behavior of these two individuals destroyed a considerable amount of this habitat. I am disappointed, to say the least, that the newspaper appears to be condoning this selfish and illegal behavior.
Rob Grundy
Santa Fe County
