Recently, the city of Santa Fe conducted an online survey, asking residents a series of impossible questions. Did we want to give up trash pickup? Maintaining streets? Would we rather close the libraries or close the recreation centers?
A look at the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 shows us these are false choices but also offers other opportunities. Expenses for the police department account for nearly a quarter of the total general fund budget. Instead of cutting services that the people of Santa Fe depend on, let’s cut from the low-hanging fruit.
Across the country, righteous anger at the overreach and violence of police departments has boiled over, and we’re seeing exactly how unhappy people are with the state of police forces. Our own police force is no stranger to these same charges. The 2017 shooting of Anthony Benavidez continues to cast a pall over the department, with no resolution or justice for his family. The city of Santa Fe does not need the police as much as we fear we do. We do need libraries and parks and buses and recreation centers. I urge the mayor and City Council to consider cuts to the law enforcement budget and prioritize those cuts over cuts to services.
A study by the Center for Popular Democracy examining 12 communities across the country found that increased police spending does not affect crime rates, but that redirecting that spending to infrastructure, youth programs and mental health services can have a large impact on crime rates, in addition to improving everyone’s standard of living. Let’s reduce the police budget, stop the militarization of our police force, and place fewer Santa Feans at risk from police violence.
Johnnemann Nordhagen
Santa Fe
Get out safely
Many years ago, I was outside an apartment building where I lived, at night. I was outside looking for a satellite to become visible. I had my watch on and was periodically checking the time by flashlight so I knew when and where to look for the satellite when I was approached by police officers from two directions. They said I needed to come to the station with them, which I did. The advice my mother gave me when I first started to drive came immediately to mind — if you are approached by the police, keep your hands visible, do what they tell you to do, and answer yes or no.
I was loaded into a police car and taken to the station, where I sat until my wife came and vouched for me and got me out. Turns out there was a peeping Tom in the neighborhood and they were sure I was him. A neighbor saw my flashlight and called in to report the peeping Tom was back. Definitely good advice from my mother: You do not know why the police are there — just do what exactly what they tell you to do and things will eventually sort out. Your objective is to get out of the situation safely.
David Geyer
Santa Fe
All of us
Until all of us can breathe, none of us can breathe.
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
Forests need thinning
Please let everyone know that Sarah Hayden and her elitist cronies crippled the already-reeling wood products industry in Northern New Mexico with their frivolous lawsuits, which ignore all of the knowledgeable forest scientists and the work that has been done since Las Conchas ("Forest Service is ignoring public comments," My View, May 31). The faithful Forest Service is working to protect all of us by thinning the mass, and we as citizens should call for monetizing the small-diameter, woody biomass instead of burdening our landfills with a valuable resource.
Marc Black
Santa Fe
On familiar ground
On June 1, police, secret service, National Guard and military police attacked a peaceful protest in our nation’s capital with horses, personal violence, tear gas and “rubber” bullets. I use the quotation marks because such bullets are often plastic wrapped around a harder substance. The government forces approached and committed violence on peaceful protesters. They could have maintained a reasonable distance, but they were ordered to attack American citizens who were neither advancing nor showing any aggressiveness.
There are eyewitness reports of multiple bullets fired at an elderly man. The video shows lots of tear gas bombs fired into the crowd. Horsemen advanced. Shield police pushed into the crowd. The protesters did not react to these actions in any violent way. As has been proved beyond any doubt, this attack on American citizens exercising their right of peaceful assembly was for the purpose of allowing President Donald Trump to be photographed holding a Bible in front of a church near the White House.
There is, of course, no hope that any of the upper Republican establishment, nor any New Mexico Republicans, will be ashamed of this. But for the rest of us, for example if you are a member of New Mexico’s law enforcement community, I ask you to consider whether you would act similarly? Would you fire on anyone’s grandfather, who was old and unthreatening? Would you ride down an idealistic 20-year-old girl, because some muckety-muck politician wanted to look macho to his base? And, of course, I ask all citizens of New Mexico whether you would allow a family member to have it happen to them?
The president of the United States ordered an attack on American citizens so he could walk across the street and get photographed. You couldn’t make it up, but for those of us who lived through 1968, it seems awfully familiar.
Paul Johnson
Santa Fe
Free? Think again
This article ("Publishers sue Internet Archive over scanning of books," June 1) gave a good summary of the conflict between publishers and the Internet Archive over the latter's scanning of copyrighted books to provide a "free library" for teachers and students during the COVID-19 crisis. Almost absent from the article was any discussion of what the Internet Archive means for authors. An author often spends a year or more writing a book. If they're lucky enough to find a publisher, they'll make pennies for each copy of the book that is sold. When a public or academic library buys copies of the book, either in hard copy or electronically, the author profits — but not if the Internet Archive distributes the book for free to anyone who logs in. Borrow from your local library! It’s a matter of simple fairness: The person who created the book should be paid for the time and effort they put into creating it.
Paula Lozar
Santa Fe
True then and now
I first heard it in 1965: "You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows." More relevant than ever.
Sam Jackson
Santa Fe
