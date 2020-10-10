We did it — again. The results of the ninth annual Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive this year was beyond amazing, with the grand total of $170,979.03. That equals 854,895 pounds of food, providing 712,412 meals for those in need. We are overwhelmed with the continued generosity of this year’s 128 neighborhoods and businesses, which stepped up giving generous donations during this trying and challenging time because of the coronavirus pandemic. This grand total certainly will help The Food Depot be prepared for the fall months ahead.
My heartfelt thanks goes out to each and every person who donated. You made a difference in the lives of others in our community. Thank you.
Linda Wilder Flatt
founder and coordinator
Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive
Vote safe and easy
I commend Randy Randall of Tourism Santa Fe and the entire staff of our Santa Fe Community Convention Center for making voting so safe and pleasant. While waiting for a short while on a beautiful day, I felt safe being outdoors, under a portal, 6 feet apart from others, and seeing masks on everyone. During my brief time indoors to vote, I noticed a lot of ventilation, mask wearing and distancing. And there were plenty of voting stations to keep things moving quickly and smoothly. Early voters have never been so well-protected. Thanks to all.
Deborah Potter
Santa Fe
Well-done
A big “hats off” to the County Clerk’s Office and the volunteers at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center voting operation. Because of their exceptional efforts, it is organized, the lines move quickly, it is COVID-safe and volunteers are friendly and professional. Thank you for a pleasant voting experience.
Paul Cook
Santa Fe
Value the natural world
“There can be no greater issue than that of conservation in this country.” This quote by Theodore Roosevelt is more relevant today than ever before. As a sportsman, I am concerned about the relentless assault on the laws, rules and policies that were enacted to ensure the health of wildlife and their habitats.
During the past three years, key elements of the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act have been bypassed to loosen restrictions that hold industries to a set of standards that ensure protections for wildlife. These bipartisan acts provide for a healthy environment that helps states’ outdoor recreation economy flourish and are an example of the fundamental value we place on the natural world. One reason New Mexico is called the Land of Enchantment is because of its abundance and diversity of wildlife. We are fortunate to live in a state with a tremendous amount of public land used by residents and nonresidents alike. Hunting and fishing and other wildlife activities depend on stable rules and laws that protect the resource, provide public access and ensure a vibrant rural economy.
If we value nature, we must vote for a president who will reestablish the rules and laws that protect our wildlife and natural world, who will hire qualified individuals to oversee our nation’s natural resources, who will ensure our public lands are not privatized, and who will protect pristine public lands from development. I know who I am voting for.
Stephen Henry
Las Cruces
A cult of personality
Drinking Kool-Aid. The president is apparently aware of this phrase. He used it in his conversations with Bob Woodward. It refers to the Jonestown cult, in which the members were compelled to commit suicide. I’ve been puzzled why his base seems to stick with him regardless of what he says and does. Perhaps this explains it. His 40 percent is a cult with Jones-like characteristics. They are so enthralled with their dear leader as to follow him to disaster. His lies are accepted as truth just because he says so. His cult may have even liked his childish tantrums in the first debate. Of course we can vote him out, but it’s harder to change a Supreme Court that is loaded with his appointees. A Democrat-led Congress will have to fix this. I have suggested establishing Supreme Court term limits so every president gets a pick. How about requiring unanimous decisions? Juries must do this. Why not smart jurists?
I’m thinking of voting by mail (early) to test the system. If it doesn’t work, I’ll join the uproar.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Standing with Roger
I’ve known Roger Montoya and his family since the mid-1980s. I’ve been witness to decades of service to the Espanola Valley community, be it innovative health care programs for high school students (Roger’s mom), holistic education in the arts, fitness and sports, arts and crafts and an exemplary health-through-nutrition meal program for students and community. These efforts have enriched our community in ways that can’t be quantified. Roger Montoya is a hero in every sense of the word. I believe the piece in the paper was irresponsible. Roger, I stand with you, knowing you’ll work for the betterment of New Mexicans.
Marisela Trujillo
Chimayó
No cheap shots
I do not know Roger Montoya all that well. I’ve attended a couple of the performances at the center he envisioned for at-risk kids in the Española area. My first visit had me quite frankly blown away: Damaged kids excelling, doing the impossible, the center bustling with exuberance and excitement. The place is so very alive! And the kid’s stories of overcoming their own personal obstacles...WOW! So, for anyone to now take cheap shots at Roger, I say this: It came from the mouth of Jesus, to the “proper folks” itching to bludgeon the woman caught in adultery — “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” We have all fallen short of the mark. But these life’s detours are what makes us so much more compassionate and understanding of those around us. Roger definitely has my vote. He is a man with vision, a man of far greater honor and integrity than anyone willing to take that cheap political smear.
Bill Loyd
Truchas
GOP = hypocrisy
In his typical attack and holier-than-thou manner, Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce demanded that Democrat Roger Montoya drop out of his state House of Representatives race due to his participation in a couple of pornographic films 40 years ago to support himself when he was a young, struggling dancer. Pearce says: “If you’re a public servant, you must be held to the highest standards.” Well, then, to be consistent, Pearce must demand that Donald Trump drop out of the presidency race, as a result of, among other things, his lewd, misogynistic words on the Access Hollywood tape, unless the denigration of women qualifies as high standards for Pearce. But, of course, I wouldn’t expect Pearce to do that, since the word “Republican” has become synonymous with “hypocrisy.”
Byron J. Gross
