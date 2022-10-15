Throughout the year, the Santa Fe Garden Club has been working with the Santa Fe parks department to design, plan and plant a section of the Amelia White Park at the corner of Old Santa Fe Trail and Camino Corrales. The club also reached out to numerous community and civic organizations such as the Master Gardeners, the Xerces Society and the Audubon Society to find ways to collaborate and revitalize the park. The expense of this initial effort is a gift from the Santa Fe Garden Club to the community. Even as the club celebrated the rebirth of the park, it was saddened to find some of the new plants were stolen. The hope is that whoever took them would please return them or kindly send an anonymous donation to cover the cost and labor to install the plants ($350).

Since 1939, the Santa Fe Garden Club has held an annual fundraiser each summer called Behind Adobe Walls House and Garden Tour. This year, a significant portion of the funds raised were invested in the refurbishing of the Amelia White Park. The land on which the park is located was a gift to the city from Amelia White in 1963. She also gifted her home and grounds to become the site of the School for Advanced Research, as well as supporting other organizations in Santa Fe. Our club, a member club of the Garden Club of America, undertook the project to refresh and revive what had been a beautiful public space. Our hope is that with our collective revitalization efforts, the park can become a place of renewed public use and treasured in the future, for everyone to enjoy as it develops and grows.

Amanda Werksman, Cyndie Gullickson

