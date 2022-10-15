Throughout the year, the Santa Fe Garden Club has been working with the Santa Fe parks department to design, plan and plant a section of the Amelia White Park at the corner of Old Santa Fe Trail and Camino Corrales. The club also reached out to numerous community and civic organizations such as the Master Gardeners, the Xerces Society and the Audubon Society to find ways to collaborate and revitalize the park. The expense of this initial effort is a gift from the Santa Fe Garden Club to the community. Even as the club celebrated the rebirth of the park, it was saddened to find some of the new plants were stolen. The hope is that whoever took them would please return them or kindly send an anonymous donation to cover the cost and labor to install the plants ($350).
Since 1939, the Santa Fe Garden Club has held an annual fundraiser each summer called Behind Adobe Walls House and Garden Tour. This year, a significant portion of the funds raised were invested in the refurbishing of the Amelia White Park. The land on which the park is located was a gift to the city from Amelia White in 1963. She also gifted her home and grounds to become the site of the School for Advanced Research, as well as supporting other organizations in Santa Fe. Our club, a member club of the Garden Club of America, undertook the project to refresh and revive what had been a beautiful public space. Our hope is that with our collective revitalization efforts, the park can become a place of renewed public use and treasured in the future, for everyone to enjoy as it develops and grows.
Amanda Werksman, Cyndie Gullickson
and Barbara Templeman
members, Santa Fe Garden Club
Santa Fe
Voting made easy
Early voting at the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office is so quick and efficient, including same-day registration. Thanks to County Clerk Katharine E. Clark, the staff and all her cheerful volunteers. Many locations around the country could learn from Santa Fe County. There’s no excuse not to get out and vote.
Geraldine Macomber
Santa Fe
Yes to Shanahan
I subscribe to TheSanta Fe New Mexican because I enjoy its columnists. I’ve already written in about Milan Simonich. This letter is about Kim Shanahan. Kim started out as a carpenter and worked his way up the hard way to become a contractor. In his columns, he speaks truth to power. Even after he retired and moved away, he has kept his finger on the pulse of Santa Fe. Even though Kim is gentle with his words, he may have offended some people by revealing truths they preferred to keep under wraps.
How else to explain two recent letters to the editor lambasting Kim? If memory serves, the first disagreed with a point he made in a column and complained that he had moved out of town (“A different perspective,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 24). Hogwash. I don’t agree with everything Kim or Milan say, either. And moving to Costa Rica as a cause for firing Kim? That’s just pure xenophobia or worse. The second (“Out of touch,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 4) compared Kim’s report on a new form of prefabricated manufactured housing with the writer’s experience years ago with such buildings in the oil patch. That’s like comparing the Yugo with a Tesla. Or apples with oranges. I hope the readers, editors, publisher and owners can see these recent letters for what they are: an attempt to silence the sort of columnist that makes TheNew Mexican a great newspaper.
John Burton
Santa Fe
Voting no on campaign ads
I’m a lifelong Democrat, but I am bipartisan when it comes to my disgust for the current crop of political candidate commercials on television. First there are opposition attack ads. These are punctuated by words like, “extreme” or “socialist,” or any other derogatory word of choice. Usually, they contain misrepresentations, half-truths or outright lies. Since optics matter, they are always accompanied by the worst possible photos of the opposition candidate. Then there are the wholesome ads. A candidate poses with their attractive family, so you think this is a family-minded candidate. Then there’s one where the candidate is busy running around and they meet up with their spouse, who pulls up in a pickup and brings them coffee and gives a kiss before departing; that’s so you think, ‘Gee, they’re just like us.’ Or the candidate who uses a dog as a prop. Of course we’re supposed to think they’re a good candidate, because they are a pet person. And they all say they have a ”plan” but don’t tell you the details.
I hope no one makes their decisions based on these ridiculous ads. For me, I look at the few issues that are of utmost importance to me and then I check the past records of said candidate and make my decision. Of course, if the candidate has no record, it’s voter beware.