To Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: I work in the wildlife sector, mostly habitat improvement and stabilization, although I would love reintroducing beaver again as I did prior to the regressive policy changes at The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. It’s heartening to see Colorado’s governor making the important choices necessary to help sustain habitat and wildlife. I hope someday you, too, have the foresight and courage to make the necessary changes to our Game Commission.
John David Blagg
Santa Fe
Keep evolving
I’ve been reading various criticisms of new opera productions, prompted by the Santa Fe Opera season — voices that say, essentially, “Don’t try anything new.” To me, these opinions fly in the face of creativity by placing opera as an old museum piece under glass. Art, music, performance all run on inspiration, creative ideas and experimentation. The operas that those who resist newness want to “preserve” were borne in the ages-long flow of ideas, of evolutions in music composition, performance techniques, theater practices and societal landscapes. Oppose new ideas and you suffocate creativity, the art that you cherish.
“I can’t understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I’m frightened of the old ones.” — John Cage
Mary Madigan
Santa Fe
The Marine story
I just read Robert Nott’s article about the Code Talkers museum (“Navajo Code Talkers Museum still a long way from becoming reality,” Aug. 15). As a Marine, I wondered why these brave men could not be remembered and honored as a strong addition to the existing Marine Corps Museum, near Quantico, Va. That also might be cheaper than formulating a new museum. I am also a former resident of Santa Fe and member of Secretary of State Stephanie Gonzales’ staff and had the honor of meeting a number of these men when they were being honored by the secretary. I realize Quantico is a fair distance from the Four Corners region and the Navajo Nation, but I believe the tie-in with other Marine combat units in the Pacific during World War II at the Museum would be a strong addition to the history of these Marines and the effort they put forward.
Patrick Hayes, former Sgt., USMC
Hampden, Maine
Stop the (real) steal
Interstate racketeering, as detailed by the state of Georgia’s indictment, includes New Mexico, but the New Mexican legal and political authorities have done little in the incident. We, the public, have no idea what is or is not happening in the Office of the Attorney General to bring the five GOP presidential “electors” to justice. They conspired, met, signed and sent a fake certificate of electors without authority from the secretary of state and without the signature of the governor to the Senate “just in case” a hypothetical court case in New Mexico gave Trump a victory over President Joe Biden. That, even though Biden had carried the state by a margin of 10 percentage points. There was no question of an election too close to call. If there is no law in New Mexico under which these — or future — masqueraders can be prosecuted, the Legislature must meet and produce one.
Don Clark
Santa Fe
Great job, deputies
I would like to thank deputies Frank Concha and Justin Gioffredo of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office for stopping on Interstate 25, being so kind and changing my flat tire. It was so very hot, and I had a blowout and was driving on the rim, trying to get off the highway, when I looked in my mirror and saw their blinking lights. I was immediately overcome with relief. They were most concerned about my safety. It’s wonderful to know that these gentlemen have our backs.