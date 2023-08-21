To Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: I work in the wildlife sector, mostly habitat improvement and stabilization, although I would love reintroducing beaver again as I did prior to the regressive policy changes at The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. It’s heartening to see Colorado’s governor making the important choices necessary to help sustain habitat and wildlife. I hope someday you, too, have the foresight and courage to make the necessary changes to our Game Commission.

John David Blagg

Santa Fe

Recommended for you