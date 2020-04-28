The 16-hour weekly furlough imposed on city employees reflects the selfishness of the mayor, city manager, department directors, other managers and city councilors who are looking out for their own best interests rather than those employees who are “ground pounders” — i.e. those employees who truly make the city run and don’t get paid high salaries.
Hard-working employees who aren’t paid high wages will be penalized by having to sacrifice a higher percentage of their take-home pay. Add to this the increased insurance premiums and co-pays employees will have to pay and the results are an even smaller paycheck for those employees. City Hall management has shown a lack of creativity in confronting the financial burden created by the pandemic, ignoring more equitable plans proposed by the union.
City Hall managers are no better than the hoarders who have wiped out the daily staples from the grocery stores.
Ralph Miller
Santa Fe
No sympathy
The article on city workers bracing for furloughs (“City workers brace for pain of furloughs, April 26) caught my attention. With so many people out of work, was this article suppose to bring sympathy to city workers — all of whom have retirement plans, vacation days, sick leave and maybe administrative leave pay?
Is a parking enforcement officer an essential employee during this time when the city is not open? I drove through downtown Santa Fe last week and most of the parking meters had white or red covers on them. There were few cars at parking meters. That, in my opinion, does not justify a city employee to walk or drive around looking for offenders.
Josefita Santana
Santa Fe
Terrible times
These are terrible times for all of us — for those who have lost their jobs, for the employers who have to close their businesses and for Santa Fe City employees who will have to take a cut in pay. I have been retired for 20 years after working for 45 years while raising three children, and now I’m hoping I’ve built up enough funds to support me for the rest of my life. While I am not affected financially by the pandemic as much as those who are working for a living, I empathize with them.
I applaud the city administration, which anticipates a dramatic loss in revenue and is trying to work out an equitable plan for reducing costs and wages. It’s not easy. But for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 18 union President Gilbert Baca to comment in Sunday’s newspaper that our mayor — who is taking a 30 percent salary reduction — “should’ve given up his whole salary during this whole crisis because he’ a wealthy man” is unconscionable.
I ask Baca what is his union doing to help? Is it reducing the dues for members? And is he going to take a cut in pay?
E. Franklin Hirsch
Santa Fe
Share the pain
We are hardly all in this together if the city’s top-paid employees continue to protect their paychecks while the lowest-paid employees take the biggest hit (“City workers brace for pain of furloughs,” April 26, 2020).
Santa Fe prides itself on its living wage requirement. Why not pay all city workers a true living wage, at least $25 an hour, during the pandemic? Such an action might make a better story for your grandchildren than “I helped fight COVID-19 by taking a salary cut to only $153,000” and could even enable the city to continue health benefits at their current level.
Tracey Kimball
Santa Fe
Lock ‘em up
With regards to Grants Mayor Martin Hicks (Gov. fires back at Grants leader, April 25) and his defiance of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order, she is being far too polite in her response. Perhaps a better response would be in simpler, clearer language: Lock them up! Lock them up! Lock them up!
Berkeley Merchant
Santa Fe
It’s not working
As an independent contractor, I tried to use the New Mexico Unemployment Insurance Operation Center website to file a claim under the new guidelines of the pandemic stimulus bill. Instructions say we first need to file a claim for standard unemployment insurance, then when we are rejected, to file a claim as an independent contractor.
Yet filing any type of claim seems impossible at this point and an exercise in futility. It’s not just catch 22, it’s catch 23, 24 and 25, ad infinitum.
The website is malfunctioning in many places, with edit buttons missing or not working and information not being saved after I clicked submit. I made a list of the web pages with problems, which I would love to email to someone there — but its creators do not provide an email address anywhere that I could find. They list only a phone number, and people are supposed to call only on the day of the week corresponding to the last digit of their Social Security number. I called multiple times today, and the automated voicemail kept saying all representatives are busy and to call back later. There is no option to stay on the line and hold for the next available representative.
Suggestion: Please give people a way to communicate with you — an email address and, for phone calls, an option to stay on the line and hold for a live representative. It should not be this difficult.
Patricia Waldygo
Glorieta
