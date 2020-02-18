Industry pollution, spills and violations have skyrocketed during the oil industry’s boom, while enforcement has all but disappeared. In its first year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration and the Legislature began to turn things around and strengthen regulatory agencies’ ability to protect public health and the environment. However, those agencies need more funding to effectively oversee oil and gas operations and protect all New Mexicans from pollution and contamination in our air and drinking water.
The Legislature has an opportunity and a responsibility this month to adequately fund the Environment Department and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. After years of budget cuts, those agencies need new staffing and resources to ensure oil and gas operations are safe and responsible.
A recent report from the Groundwater Protection Council showed New Mexico’s Oil Conservation Division experienced a fivefold increase in oil and gas permitting applications while contending with staff losses of 40 percent to 60 percent. It described the division as being “in a near crisis situation” due to financial and staffing constraints.
The health of all New Mexicans depends on action this legislative session to ensure our public agencies are able to do their jobs — that means funding them to their requested levels to shore up their ability to protect New Mexico families.
Mary E. Hotvedt
chairwoman, Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club
Pinos Altos
Strength in numbers
Santa Fe seems to be a city that likes to express itself regarding important issues. We care enough that people should be able to protest effectively; however, parking near the Roundhouse and Plaza is difficult and sometimes impossible. Additionally, icy, frigid conditions also can be an inhibiting factor. Cities with great mass transit systems like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., have a great advantage. What can be done in smaller cities across this nation to show our strength in numbers?
Emily Warntz
Santa Fe
Time is running out
State advocacy groups and law enforcement officials know New Mexico needs to do better in fighting human trafficking. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has placed human trafficking-related legislation on her agenda for the current session.
In response, lawmakers have introduced several important bills. House Bill 237 is the most comprehensive among them and would bring New Mexico’s law, particularly its sex trafficking provisions, into alignment with many best practices recommended by advocacy organizations.
Current New Mexico law permits victims to petition a court to have their criminal records sealed if the crimes were “due to” a trafficker’s coercion. However, minors in sex trafficking cases are considered to be victims even without proof of coercion. Thus, state law should clarify that minor victims are not required to prove coercion to seek the benefit of sealed records.
We have a brief window of opportunity before the 2020 legislative session ends to strengthen New Mexico’s human trafficking laws and to better protect victims. Lawmakers should not only approve the statutory changes in HB 237 but also consider new provisions to streamline the expungement process for victims, especially minors.
Shana M. Judge
Albuquerque
Caitlin A. Davis
student, UNC-Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, N.C.
