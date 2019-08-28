I’m greatly disappointed with the New Mexican. The grandfather newspaper in New Mexico has become yet another tabloid. How does the story of City Councilor Sig Lindell’s conversation on the Plaza rate front-page coverage (“In chat with cop, Lindell says Santa Fe police chief ‘scares’ her,’ Aug. 28)? What “good” is the result of such gossip? Newspapers pride themselves on retaining their journalistic integrity midst all the online banter — where is the professional journalism in the decision to print that story, let alone on the front page?
Margaret VeneKlasen
Santa Fe
A Trump betrayal
The president considers me to be a disloyal Israeli Jew who happens to have been born and lives in the USA. I consider the president to be a loyal Nazi German who happens to have been born and lives in the USA.
We were both born in Queens, but my father was not arrested at that KKK rally in 1927 and did not attend the German-American Bund rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939. Speaking of Nuremberg-style rallies. …
Gerald M. Rosen, M.D.
Santa Fe
Majority rules
In his recent piece on the 3rd Congressional District election (“In this election scrum, the cream might not rise,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 21), Milan Simonich wrote, “Even then, there is no assurance the cream will rise. Somebody could win the primary with 25 or 30 percent of the vote.” This is indeed a problem when there are more than two candidates and the winner is chosen by plurality.
If the winner were instead chosen using ranked-choice voting, this problem would be eliminated. With ranked-choice voting, as used in Santa Fe elections, the winner needs a strict majority of the votes. If no candidate achieves a majority, candidates with the fewest votes are successively eliminated until a candidate achieves a majority.
Raymond N. Greenwell
professor emeritus of mathematics
Hofstra University
Santa Fe
Renewable energy a gift
Between the the Amazon forest burning up, the record number of heat-related deaths and more frequent droughts, you can’t turn around without confronting the effects of climate change. Time is short. We need to stop burning fossil fuels — which means we need to transform our energy future.
But there’s good news. Clean energy is growing faster than most people realize. According to a new report released by Environment New Mexico Research & Policy Center, New Mexico ranks 13th among the states for solar, 12th for wind and recently became the third state in the country to pass 100 percent clean energy commitments. As the second-sunniest state and 12th windiest, we have the foundations in place to become a national leader in clean, renewable energy. Renewable energy is the gift we’ve overlooked for decades, but its moment has come.
Arcelia Isais
Environment New Mexico Research & Policy Center
Albuquerque
No dairy or meat
Jessie Deubel’s commentary is important regarding the Gila River diversion project (“Gila diversion project makes no sense,” Commentary, Aug. 10). One issue not addressed is the almost unfathomable amount of water that is required to quench the the thirst of well over a million cows in New Mexico. We are talking over 50 million gallons per day, every-single-day. That is more than enough water to grow all the crops and more that New Mexicans will need as climate change (due in large part to raising animals for food) continues to rear its ugly head. The question every parent should be asking themselves, “Is my children’s future important enough for me to give up dairy and meat?”
Dylan Shaw
Santa Fe