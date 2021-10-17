Editor's note: Students in the sixth- and seventh-grades at the May Center for Learning wanted to share their thoughts on the possibility of 100 Afghan refugees moving to Santa Fe. Corrie Shapiro is their teacher.
Try to have fun
I read the article published ("City says group wants to resettle 100 Afghan refugees in Santa Fe," Oct. 8) about Afghan refugees coming to our community, and I would like to welcome them. They are going through a very big change right now and deserve to be recognized. Even though I have never been through it, I am able to recognize how scary it must be. I understand that being a refugee means that people don't have a home and have to leave because of danger. Even though this is tough, I would like to share how much fun they can have here.
Santa Fe has Zozobra, Fiesta, chile and amazing architecture. These people need as much help as they can get, and I think that if it's something that we try for, it can be accomplished. These refugees were helping us so much when we were in Afghanistan. It is now our time to show how we can help. In the words of Jorge Ramos, “The greatest nations are defined by how they treat their weakest inhabitants.”
Addison Binkley
Santa Fe
Share kindness
I recently read the article that says that 100 Afghan refugees might be resettled in Santa Fe. I understand that those people helped us in Afghanistan and now cannot go back. I think we should help them in every way we can. Personally, I want to welcome them to our chiles, our balloons, our holidays, but mostly our kindness.
Elliot MacCarthy-Jacobs
Santa Fe
Help out
I recently read in your newspaper that 100 Afghan refugees are being integrated into Santa Fe. I have been learning in school about refugees, and I sort of understand what they are going through. What I understand is that they are driven out by war and have lost their homes. I am hoping that I get the chance to donate to them and help them while they are trying to reconstruct their lives in the USA. I know that you can help them with donations and help them in the act of finding homes. I believe that we should do all we can to help these people who have helped us in Afghanistan. They had to leave with nothing, but we have things that we can give them. They need our help, so let's give it to them!
Hyrum Lamborn
Los Alamos
A caring city
I recently read the article about 100 Afghan refugees coming to live in our community. I would like to send a warm welcome to them. My abuela's parents came from Havana, Cuba. I know it was hard for them. This is my statement of welcome to the refugees from Afghanistan. Santa Fe is a city of welcome.
Ana Pope
Santa Fe
Be happy
I recently learned that 100 Afghan refugees might move into Santa Fe. I know a refugee is a person who can’t move back to their own country. It is hard to imagine moving to a new country and leaving everything behind! I hope that moving to New Mexico is comfortable, safer for you and that you are happy here. Welcome to New Mexico!
L. Jones
Los Alamos
On our side
I read the recent article about the Afghans moving into our community, and I would like to welcome them. I know that these people left their country because of war. I also know that they fought on our side in Afghanistan. I think that we should welcome and support them. I think Santa Fe will be good for them.
Nick Sanchez
Santa Fe
Endorsing the endorsement
Thank you to the Santa Fe New Mexican for endorsing Signe Lindell (“Our View,” October 15, 2021) for reelection as District 1 councilor. I agree totally that “now is not the time to lose a hardworking, experienced councilor.”
I have contacted Sig on several issues in the past, and she has always responded within one day (usually within minutes!). She listens, checks on problems and gets results — I have never seen another elected official be so efficient or caring. I don’t always agree with her positions, but when I have let her know that, she has always gotten back to me quickly and explained her reasoning. I already have voted for Sig in this election, and I urge other District 1 voters to support her as well.
N.M. Pyne
Santa Fe
