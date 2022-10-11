I love the Santa Fe Institute’s public lectures because I always learn something new and fascinating, particularly useful around the house. For example, in its recent lecture on the history of calculus, I learned that if I cut up a circular pizza into an infinite number of smaller and smaller slices, I could magically turn the pizza into a rectangle and easily calculate the amount of cheese and pepperoni I would need to cover its area.

Glenn Conroy

Santa Fe

