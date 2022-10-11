I love the Santa Fe Institute’s public lectures because I always learn something new and fascinating, particularly useful around the house. For example, in its recent lecture on the history of calculus, I learned that if I cut up a circular pizza into an infinite number of smaller and smaller slices, I could magically turn the pizza into a rectangle and easily calculate the amount of cheese and pepperoni I would need to cover its area.
Glenn Conroy
Santa Fe
Magic on stage
New Mexico Actors Lab has done it again. Under the wise direction of Robert Benedetti and through the superb acting of Lynn Goodwin as Rose, Leslie Dillen as Hazel and Brent Black as Robin, we are taken to a cabin outside the danger zone of a nuclear disaster where Hazel and Robin have taken refuge. Rose, an old colleague, unexpectedly visits, and the simmering love triangle of 40 years ago explodes on the stage. The play is The Children, Lucy Kirkwood’s artfully crafted exploration of love, jealousy, responsibility — to name a few of its big themes. It’s great. Go see it. Immerse yourself in its magic.
Diane Bergstrom
Santa Fe
Restoring civility
Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman’s book should be an interesting read. I worked on Capitol Hill for the late U.S. Rep. Steve Schiff, R-Albuquerque, during the Newt Gingrich era, and I was briefly a junior lobbyist on the NRA org chart during the Reagan era. One thing I observed was that Democrats were civil as long as they ran Congress. Republicans were generally civil when they didn’t, frustratingly cozy in the “loyal opposition” role. When Gingrich became speaker, I expected Democrats would adapt to that loyal opposition role despite controlling the House for four decades. They did not, and it took me time — even though I was raised in a politically active Democratic household — to figure out why. The key difference is Democrats tend to make an all-in career out of governance. So some of them take losing extra badly.
This is not meant to minimize or excuse bad behavior among Republicans. We certainly have our hyperbaric actors. But Bingaman correctly identifies the timing of D.C.’s civil decline, and I believe this is, in great part, why. Fortunately, there are systemic ways to restore civility to our politics: open primaries and ranked choice voting. Santa Fe has now seen two mayoral cycles with ranked choice, and the negativity has been greatly reduced as candidates hope to be a secondary choice of the voters who don’t pick them first. It’s also time to include all voters in June, not just November. Closed primaries tend to cull consensus builders from our November options. I hope Bingaman’s book does make the bestseller list. We shared an office building in those days, and even though we often disagreed on public policy, he was always thoughtful, gracious and genuine.
Barry Bitzer
Corrales
Mystery solved
So, we finally found out what that monster building out on Cerrillos Road is. It is the Taj-Ma-U-Haul Super Storage Center.
Richard Rindone
Santa Fe
Start at the bottom
I am old enough to remember when we women were constantly being told that to be successful in being elected to office, we had to work our way up. We could not expect to start at the top; we had to run for, and serve in, lesser positions, prove we were capable and make our way up to higher positions. Why is it that men are not held to that standard? Why do people like Mark Ronchetti think they can jump in at the senatorial or gubernatorial level and bring any level of competence to the job? Our current governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, has more backbone than anyone the Republicans can dredge up to run against her. You don’t have to agree with every single thing she does to realize we were fortunate to have a capable person in office. She deserves to be reelected.