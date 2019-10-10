John Sanchez’s My View (“Fracking ban would damage New Mexico,” Sept. 29), extolling the economic benefits of fracking, exemplifies the current administration’s unmitigated support of corporate greed. The United States Geological Survey, tasked to provide reliable scientific information to describe and understand the earth, has found that environmental issues related to hydraulic fracturing include: impacts to water availability, surface water quality degradation from waste fluid disposal, groundwater quality degradation, and induced seismicity from the injection of waste fluids into deep disposal wells.
The economic benefits listed by Mr. Sanchez do not reflect the true cost of fracking since they do not include the economic costs of environmental damage. He should be asking why Republican candidates do not support environmental regulations that protect the public rather than just protecting the corporate bottom line. It isn’t all about the money; it is about proper choices based on the full range of costs regarding the Earth and our children.
Becca Haffenden
retired environmental attorney
Santa Fe
Bring back the cameras
Like many other cities in the U.S., Santa Fe has a large number of vehicles exceeding the speed limit, running red lights and otherwise not obeying the traffic laws. Not doing our best to stop this behavior is a risk to all of us who drive on our streets. It seems to me one of the easiest solutions is to bring back “speed cameras” and other devices that can catch in the act those who violate our traffic laws (“Speed cameras could return,” March 19). This is a much less costly option than having more police involved in traffic enforcement and will allow our police to focus on the other critical work they perform. All law abiding citizens should urge the Santa Fe Police Department and City Council to move forward with this option as soon as possible.
Jim Taylor
Santa Fe
Another road
Please write your congressperson and suggest that instead of impeachment they should censure Donald Trump. It does not require the Senate involvement. Impeachment, should the Senate not convict, will only make Trump believe he has a victory and it will energize his base and damage the Democrats’ ability to win the 2020 election. Censure leaves a stain on his presidency that cannot be removed or argued against. Please ask your representatives to encourage House Speaker Nancy Pelosi toward this route. It’s faster, gets the subject out of the way sooner and accomplishes the purpose. Even if the Senate should convict — which is unlikely — we do not want Vice President Mike Pence as president.
S. D. Schutz
Taos
Making a difference
Ranger Lujan (“Popular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shop,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 30), may never be featured in The New Mexican’s official “10 Who Made a Difference,” that is publicized once a year, but to the many who love, admire and respect him, in our hearts, Ranger is on that list every year.
My daughter has been taking her car to Ranger for the past 30 years; I have been taking my car to him for the past seven years, since moving back to Santa Fe in 2012. We admire his work ethic, his skill and his quiet dignity. He makes a big difference in our lives. Mr. William Parker, cannot he make a big difference in yours?
Peta Stockdale
Santa Fe
