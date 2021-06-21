Our community has undergone much turmoil and strife throughout centuries, but we have come through these struggles with resilience, strength and an abiding understanding and friendship between cultures.
We cannot undo that work. Make no mistake, this lawsuit only serves to further divide our community (“Group sues mayor to restore obelisk,” June 18). The CHART — culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth — process is the best way to move forward toward the healing of our past and the promise of our future. We stand with the mayor, the City Council and the process that has been set forward. I urge our communities to come together to show solidarity with one another.
George Rivera
former governor
Pojoaque Pueblo
All are welcome
Along my faith journey, I have understood that God’s love surpasses all understanding. Those who would tribalize religion, inserting tests that measure one’s suitability for participation, have lost touch with the notion of a lifelong journey that, while never perfect, can be filled with learning, love and hope (“Targeting Biden, Catholic bishops advance Communion plan,” June 19). In my mind, Communion is not simply for the select few, it is an open table where everyone on a faith journey can gather.
Peter Smith
Santa Fe
Time to reflect
The purported mission of the Union Protectíva group now suing the city is to “help people.” Filing a suit against the mayor and/or the city of Santa Fe is contrary to what members say they aim to do, and is not only divisive but exceptionally ridiculous. Perhaps the two guys from the group need to find something better to focus on instead of this matter, which has no reasonable ending for anyone. In fact, the only ones gaining anything from this suit will be attorneys collecting fees.
Any items/structures placed in the Plaza area will stir the ire of the nitwits out there because of political, religious, cultural and various other differences of opinions. It’s a complete no-win situation. Perhaps a simple, no-nonsense possibility would be to erect a circular metal seating arrangement: In the middle, erect an umbrella-like cover made of a strong material impervious to weather/graffiti. Thus: a pleasant place to sit among the trees and reflect about the future.
Richard L. Martinez
Santa Fe
Lower the temperature
Santa Fe, we can do better than this. We’ve been caught in the same cycle of hatred and division for over a year now regarding the removal of monuments that hurt members of our community. It’s not helping. Our mayor has called multiple times for us to lower the temperature and strive for connection rather than rancor. Can’t we learn this lesson?
Gaia Richards
Santa Fe
Hard at work
I want to raise my support for the hardworking employees at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. The pro shop staffers go out of their way to ensure a fun golfing experience for all players. Patrick Brockwell and his crew have performed an amazing job on the course. The problem is the city of Santa Fe puts priorities in the wrong places. The golf course is an important recreation asset and like all the recreational facilities in Santa Fe, deserves high priority.
JoAnn Bishop
Santa Fe
It’s dangerous out there
The exploding weed situation on city medians is long past the eyesore stage. It is now in the danger-to-motorists stage, especially along the Cerrillos Road corridor. The weed height has begun to obstruct the view of oncoming traffic when making left turns, and the danger level will only increase until the city takes care of the problem. What is the reason behind such a prolonged delay in addressing the ongoing hazard to residents and visitors?
Priscilla Shannon Gutierrez
Santa Fe
