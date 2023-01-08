The opinion piece about cursive writing reminds me of Plato’s admonition against writing in the first place (“Yes, schools do need to teach cursive,” My View, Dec. 4):

If men learn this, it will implant forgetfulness in their souls. They will cease to exercise memory because they rely on that which is written, calling things to remembrance no longer from within themselves, but by means of external marks.

So, due to the printing press, we began changing our external marks, and now, due to science and technology, it’s all binary. There is no going back.

