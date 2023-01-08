The opinion piece about cursive writing reminds me of Plato’s admonition against writing in the first place (“Yes, schools do need to teach cursive,” My View, Dec. 4):
If men learn this, it will implant forgetfulness in their souls. They will cease to exercise memory because they rely on that which is written, calling things to remembrance no longer from within themselves, but by means of external marks.
So, due to the printing press, we began changing our external marks, and now, due to science and technology, it’s all binary. There is no going back.
Richard Rindone
Santa Fe
Why Moore?
If I recall, New Mexicans voted for a “professional” Public Regulation Commission. How, then, did the compromised nominating committee and the governor select Brian Moore, a grocery store owner who stated in his interview, “I may be the most unqualified candidate you’ll interview in this process. I’m not a lawyer. I’m not an engineer. I’ve never worked for a regulated industry. I’ve never advocated to the commission.” The source of his qualification? He is a “power user.” By that logic, we could all serve on the PRC. Energy regulation requires knowledge of complex topics that affect the life and the budget of every single New Mexican. Asked how much he knows about rate setting, Mr. Moore responded, “Not much.” Color me not impressed. Instead of confirming the governor’s choice of the least-qualified candidate, the Senate should demand that she pick another — a woman might be nice.
Susan Tarman
Santa Fe
Track the mail
Concerned about your mail getting stolen (“’Porch pirates’ target Tesuque neighborhood over holidays,” Jan. 3)? Sign up for the free U.S. Postal Service Informed Delivery service (usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm). You get photos of mail that is expected to arrive each day. If you notice that something is missing, you can easily report it online via the Informed Delivery website. Knowing what is supposed to arrive each day gives our family a bit more peace of mind. Hope this helps!
Justin Garoutte
Santa Fe
Telework travails
As a vice president for Communications Workers of America 7076 over the state Department of Health, I am knee deep into the telework issue confronting our state. My perception is a bit different but goes to show how ill-prepared the state is to tackle this issue. I am a 21-year employee of the state, and I have teleworked that entire time. Living in Bayard, I have often been called to assist state facilities as far away as Las Vegas. So when it was suggested I should come back from telework, my response was, “Which facility?” My local one does not have room for me, and the next-nearest facility is 75 to 125 miles away (given the current road conditions, which down in the Silver City area, are real factors). I will continue to telework until I retire.
As a steward, I have two cases on hold while the state and CWA go to the labor board. In both cases, you have our member with their perception of why they should be allowed to continue teleworking, while managers give their perception. The reality is, the state simply does not know which positions work best in the office and which work well in telework (like mine). The goal is supposed to be to serve our populations as effectively and efficiently as possible. Why wouldn’t the state actually get an analysis done and find out? Instead, we are stuck in this world of he said-she said.
Micheal Peterson
Bayard
Sad spectacle
The clown-car spectacle that was the Republican effort to elect a Speaker of the House has highlighted that these folks cannot and have no interest in governing for the people of the United States. It is clear that the band of 20 ultra-rightwing holdouts have chaos and gridlock in mind for the next two years and our country will be the worse for it. To add insult to injury, very few Republicans participated in remembering the assault on our Capitol that occurred two years ago on Jan. 6. The ceremony recognized the bravery and patriotism of the Capitol police officers who defended our seat of government from the crazed mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters attempting to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power that has been a hallmark of American democracy for over 200 years. It was disgusting and shameful. The only silver lining I see in the next two years of pain and dysfunction is that the country will see that Republicans have no interest in making this a better place to live for all Americans and should never be elected again.