Jan Boyer is correct, the U.S. Forest Service forest restoration projects remove upward of 90 percent of trees (“Forest project deserves a closer look,”
My View, Sept. 20). The reason is that cool
fires were typical of ponderosa forests, but when Smokey Bear stopped all fires in these forests, a tremendous number of seedlings germinated and grew into trees in the 20th century.
But these young trees didn’t get enough sunlight or resources, and grew into small-diameter, spindly trees in crowded thickets. When fire inevitably comes, they burn hot and kill the forest. Historically, ponderosa forest had 40 to 60 trees per acre. Now we have hundreds of trees per acre. Our forests look nothing like they did for millennia. The Forest Service is returning the forest to its historical state. That 90 percent of trees to be removed will create a hot, destructive wildfire. Just look at Oregon right now. Do we want that here?
Melissa Savage
Santa Fe
Better than ever
During the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic this spring, the one thing that kept my spirits up was thinking about the hunting season this fall. It turns out, this year’s season might be better than ever thanks to a project developed by the State Land Office and the Department of Game and Fish.
Back in March, the two agencies signed an easement to give hunters access to 8.8 million acres of state trust land. Now, they’ve created 67 new access points to that land, they’ve improved the Luera Mountain access road in Catron County, and they’ve opened a new camping site at Chupadera Mesa in Socorro County.
Thank you, Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard and Game and Fish Director Michael Sloane, for expanding hunter access and for recognizing how important outdoor recreation is for rural economies — and for our mental and physical health.
Jerry Romero
National Wildlife Federation
Santa Fe
Save the Supreme Court
We need the “Keep 9” constitutional amendment, i.e., “The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine justices.”
This amendment is critical to prevent “court packing” by any future president, a potential scenario for any president whose political party also holds a majority in the U.S. Senate. Because a simple majority vote in the Senate (including the vice president) is a low standard for any lifetime appointment, adding the phrase “each to be confirmed by no less than a two-thirds majority of the members of the Senate” to the Keep 9 amendment would help to ensure we don’t end up with a Supreme Court defined by only one political party.
The Supreme Court is the last court of resort for the protection of citizens who are in the minority, and this protection is at risk whenever one political party holds the presidency and a majority in both the House and Senate. We need these changes to ensure the United States doesn’t end up in the situation where a single party in the majority can control our political process. If that should occur, we will cease to be a democracy, but rather become an autocracy.
Ed Birnbaum
Los Alamos
Ruining the nation
Bah! The Democrats say global climate change is responsible for the fires in the West. The Republicans say it’s forest mismanagement. They’re both right. The politicization of everything is going to be the ruin of this country.
Martin Halvorson
Santa Fe
Relief, now
As if our country weren’t facing enough problems — COVID-19 killing more than 200,000 Americans and still raging, devastating wildfires and smoke, hurricanes, police shootings of unarmed Blacks, and an administration preparing us for domestic unrest — the Republican-controlled Senate is about to create another crisis by refusing to pass needed COVID-19 relief. In response to the robust relief bill passed by the House this summer, the Republicans in the Senate can’t even agree on an anemic one, highlighting their inability to govern.
A strong relief bill is essential for millions of Americans, and especially children, already struggling to have enough to eat; for families who can’t pay their household bills; for small businesses to avoid closing; for state and local governments to avoid layoffs and cuts to services. In short, it is essential if this country is to continue functioning in any normal manner. Congress must act and soon.
Allison Lemons
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.