Thanks to Teya Vitu for the piece in The New Mexican about self-employed folks who (supposedly) have been overpaid ("Self-employed worried after letter demands repaying jobless benefits," May 29). He obviously spoke with Stacy Johnston, the Department of Workforce Solutions spokeswoman, who said people just needed to send in 2019 tax info to clear up this issue. Some of those folks who sent in 2019 tax info also received this letter of "redetermination."
I thought it might be prudent to call the department and got up early to do so. After 20 calls, I finally did get through only to be placed on hold for over three hours. (I took a picture of my iPhone screen because I know it sounds far-fetched.) I would love to see a followup about just what people are going through when we are suppose to be receiving support but are experiencing the opposite. Most of us are still paying rent on our offices, not to mention utilities, phone and internet, and I now have to purchase masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant, temperature recorder, etc., while working at 25 percent of capacity. It's hardly worth reopening at this point, since it won't cover the cost of running my office.
Stacy Johnston did call me back, promising to have someone look for discrepancies. She was forthcoming, stating the department does not have enough people to handle the huge amount of phone calls but hoped to address some of these ongoing issues. While I do not think things will change any time soon, I did appreciate her reaching out to me.
Annie Campbell
Santa Fe
Clearing it up
I voted for and enthusiastically endorsed Leo Jaramillo for New Mexico Senate District 5 in the Democratic primary. His campaign has highlighted my endorsement and indicated that I serve on the board of directors of the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation. The latter information is accurate. However, I want to clarify that neither the LANL Foundation nor its board of directors endorsed the candidacy of Leo Jaramillo, as we are a nonpartisan 501(c)3 public charitable organization that does not endorse any candidates for political office in accordance with Internal Revenue Service regulations.
Williard Wadt
Los Alamos
An award-worthy piece
The graduation week stories from the Class of 2020 series have been rewarding and inspiring. Each has been quality writing, but Will Webber’s piece ("St. Mike's grad a street-smart survivor," May 29) is outstanding in its empathy, encouragement, honoring and delicately handling of the unpleasant. What a fine piece of writing. It must be. It made me cry. This sensitive writing is a good answer to all who are considering how they will communicate with and treat others after the current crisis has abated. I firmly believe this piece should be nominated for an award.
Bernard Ewell
Santa Fe
End the violence
How long must this go on? How many black men must die at the hands of the police before we as a nation say no more? Parts of Minneapolis burned. I too am burning with anger, frustration, fear and sadness. I have beautiful, smart, talented teenage biracial boys in my family. I love them and I fear for them because all a black man has to do in this country is breathe while being black and he can become a victim of police violence.
The job of an officer is a difficult one, and the majority of police know how to do their job well; they know that they are charged with deescalating a situation rather than escalating it. The officers involved in the killing of George Floyd must be held accountable. Let “I can’t breathe” become a movement that ends the violence perpetrated on our fellow humans.
Linda Ferdig-Riley
Santa Fe
Educating about mental health
As schools open we should prepare all teachers and students to identify and understand how to handle potential and existing mental health concerns.
From building self-esteem in kindergarten through abolishing the stigma of talking about feelings (as it is similarly OK to talk about physical heath symptoms and treatments), we must provide teachers with training, lesson plans and materials on these vital topics. New Mexico suicide rates are extremely high. Depression and high anxiety is all too common in all ages. The current societal conditions have exacerbated the need for preventing, openly identifying and informing young people about ways to view and manage emotions.
A few states now have laws requiring mental health education. We have a few good nonprofits such as Breaking the Silence that provide some lessons. New Mexico needs to require this.
Yes, it’s one more thing to ask of teachers. It is something that young people need and can help them throughout their lives. We do not have enough services available for treating mental health concerns, and a good curriculum that includes preventive measures is urgent. Let's take actions to see this happens.
Diane LeResche
Santa Fe
