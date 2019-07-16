The recent article (“Driven to succeed,” July 7), about a once-homeless Santa Fe teen starting his freshman year in college, omitted information about where young people who are experiencing homelessness may find help.
Youth Shelters & Family Services offers programs to young people throughout the city at multiple locations. It regularly reaches out to young people to provide them with help leaving the streets, which can be a scary and dangerous place for the youngest and most vulnerable. Here is information on how to contact us: The Youth Emergency Shelter is located at 5686A Agua Fría St., 505-438-0502. The shelter is open 24/7. Street Outreach Resource Center is located at 402 S. St. Francis Drive, 505-988-2652.
Every young person under age 21 experiencing homelessness has a place to go in Santa Fe. If you are a young person on the streets, please contact us or drop in at one of our locations.
Shelly Felt
Santa Fe
Fund museums
Visitors rave about the state of New Mexico’s museums and historical sites. These assets generate much-needed revenue and showcase the strong cultural uniqueness of New Mexico — which is why I am dumbfounded some positions are not filled and contracting services not reengaged. The museums and sites are in some instances running on a shoestring. Many wonderful programs, including free Sundays for residents, were cut.
State Cabinet secretaries are receiving 17 percent salary increases. Yet most general staff are paid low salaries. Security guards are even tasked with cleaning museums rather than hiring cleaning services. Without robust volunteer programs and generous donors, the future would be problematic. I hope our state legislators and new governor will view the Cultural Affairs Department and its staff with more respect and funding to do whatever is necessary.
Shelly Brock
Santa Fe
Look inward
I am very sorry and upset that Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has decided to feed her own ambition by savaging Joe Biden. We need to focus on policies and actions that will defeat President Donald Trump, not on what Biden said about busing 40 years ago. If Harris thinks that she is the best candidate, let her win the nomination by convincing Democrats how good she is, not how bad others are.
John Schoemer
Santa Fe
‘I was there’
I was among several hundred New Mexicans who participated at the Lights for Liberty vigil at the Roundhouse on Friday evening, protesting the Trump administration’s inhumane treatment of children and refugees in detention camps. This was one of several hundred nationwide protests. We must all speak up to condemn this policy, which condones torturing innocent children. Several passionate speakers from community and religious groups addressed the attendees to encourage all of us to join the fight against this policy. I saw few local, state or federal elected officials or staff members. There was little media coverage. I was there. Where were you?
Thomas DiRuggiero
Santa Fe
Something missing
I do not consider myself qualified in any sense to offer an opinion on a performance by the Santa Fe Opera. On Saturday, I went to see the opening performance of Mozart’s Così fan tutte. The music was good. The singing was beautiful. Other aspects that I normally associate with an opera production — scenery, lighting, choreography, costumes, stagecraft, makeup — were not bad. No, it was simply that they weren’t there at all.
It was the first time in my 81 years on this planet that I walked out of a live stage production of any sort. I left at the end of the first act. I was far from alone. I love the Santa Fe Opera and I hope that my experience is attributable more to my ignorance and cultural shortcomings. Hopefully, there will be many others who thoroughly enjoyed what happened on stage that night.
William S. Brown
Santa Fe