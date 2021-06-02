While we are all considering the issue of public swimming pools, I would like to encourage serious thought to making any new pool(s) be saltwater instead of chlorinated. I lived in Santa Rosa, Calif., from 2003-08 and was delighted to discover that all their city pools, indoor and outdoor, use saltwater technology. It is just as hygienic, easier on skin and swimsuits, less troublesome for those with chemical sensitivities and safer to handle for all staff. And saltwater feels wonderful on the skin, very much like “living” water.
I believe the initial investment would be well worth it for the added safety, health and aesthetics for all of us who enjoy and rely on time in the water for recreation and fitness.
Lynn Hammonds
Santa Fe
Term limits don’t work
I concur with D. Reed Eckhardt’s My View of May 30 (“Term limits aren’t the answer to partisanship”). I lived and worked for the Legislature when the electorate approved term limits in California. Before this, all Assembly and Senate committees had nonpartisan staff providing written analyses on every bill to educate committee members before they voted.
When term limits arrived, it was unclear how the system would work with brand-new lawmakers who knew very little about the process and whether they would divide committee staff to partisan posts. Shrewd companies seduced experienced committee staffers to leave their positions for high-paying lobbying jobs, bringing their depth of expertise in drafting legislation. This was a disgrace, not to mention how discouraging the role of money generally has corrupted so much of our legislative and elective systems.
Jan Denton
Santa Fe
Linked up
Public Works Director Regina Wheeler has written that Dalkia Solutions, the company the city hired to advise it on its street lighting plan and purchases, “is not associated with any lighting vendor.” Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth has written the same to local area residents.
In fact, Dalkia Solutions has a partnership with two lighting vendors: Acuity and Eaton. Acuity manufactures luminaires that the city has been advised are the only ones that meet the its specifications. Eaton manufactures the particular dimming controller that Dalkia has advised the city to purchase. The connection can be found on the Dalkia website: See and search for “Acuity.”
Better city oversight, the hiring of a professional lighting engineer adviser who is not in the business of selling or installing lighting solutions and the use of the bid process for procuring luminaires might have enabled the city to find a better solution, at less cost, for Santa Fe.
Sam Finn
Santa Fe
Highest recommendation
How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, the new book by Bill Gates, is the most important book I have read in the past 50 years. If you care about your children and grandchildren, you (and they) will benefit greatly from reading it.
Bruce Merchant, M.D., Ph.D.
Santa Fe
It’s for everyone
As far as this new Bible goes (“Preorders, protests for new, ‘God Bless the USA Bible,’ ” May 29), the Bible does not belong to America. It belongs to ALL those of us who have chosen to live it and those who might in future. I do not want the Constitution or the Pledge of Allegiance in any Bible of mine. This idea, if it were not so disgusting, would be hilarious.
Laurie Rossi
Fairview
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.