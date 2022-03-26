We all know the U.S. Postal Service has problems. I’m convinced the problems are not with mail carriers but with administration and technology systems. I recently moved back to my home in Santa Fe, three months after a yearlong forwarding order expired. The U.S. Postal Service now continues to “return to sender” mail that comes to my address. My voter registration card. My new driver’s license. Social Security information. Payments from clients. I’ve contacted my mail carrier, the Santa Fe postmaster and the national customer service hotline, informing them in writing and verbally that I have returned to this address, to no avail. The hotline person told me it was my fault for “confusing” the system. Put this pseudo-governmental, semi-privatized service back out to bid. Amazon, United Parcel Service and FedEx have no trouble keeping up with where I am. In the meantime, prayers for proper delivery of my mail will be appreciated.
Hollis Walker
Santa Fe
Resign
I believe Daniel Ivey-Soto should be removed from the New Mexico Senate immediately. I have witnessed firsthand the psycho emotional repercussions of this man’s actions. Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth: Call for Ivey-Soto’s resignation now. What will it take for us all to truly comprehend the consequences faced by women who come forward to report abuse? They risk everything, and more often than not are publicly shamed and skewered. Senators, how about not this time?
K. Jones
Santa Fe
Thanks, judge
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, we appreciate and love you. We see what many of these senators are doing and we are disturbed, yet again, by their cringeworthy behaviors. But more visible than their socially unaware and emotionally unintelligent behaviors are your beauty, intelligence and humanity. Thank you for demonstrating what the majority of us want America to continue becoming.
We got you.
Kasia McRoberts
Santa Fe
A grateful congregation
“Touch the Earth lightly, use the Earth gently, nourish the life of the world in our care … ” — so begins the lyrics to Shirley Erena Murray’s wonderful hymn, “Touch the Earth Lightly.” Last Saturday, my heart was touched by Santa Fe’s overwhelming generosity. Our pop-up fundraiser for Ukrainian relief netted more than $10,700. There were bags of coins, checks, wallets emptied so that we might “nourish the life of the world” and bring some relief to human suffering and a possible renewal of hope. Thank you, Santa Fe. You are an amazing community.
Rev. Dr. Harry Eberts III
pastor, First Presbyterian Church
Santa Fe
How to find workers
The workforce crisis for employers across our state and nation is unsustainable. I am the CEO of an intermediate care facility that provides 24/7 care for disabled adults. We cannot hire enough workers to meet our service needs. Over the past two months we have attended three job fairs, posted for positions, spent countless hours calling potential interested candidates, and not one individual has completed an application. We have implemented numerous recruitment strategies, increased our entry-level salary above all minimum wage requirements, awarded bonuses for retention and recruiting, and utilized every dollar we can to invest in our staff, with no results. Our caregivers are burned out after fighting the pandemic, and long-term care providers are struggling to compete for workers. Our industry is not alone. The same challenges apply to employers across our state, from health care to flipping burgers. Our economy is crushed by the lack of workers.
What is the solution? This is not the first time our country has experience a workforce crisis. To build our railroads and harvest our crops, we reached out to the immigrant population and hired them to meet our needs. In turn, we assisted good people with the opportunity to be productive. There are thousands of immigrants waiting to be a part of our country as useful participants in continuing to build a great nation. It is time to learn from the successful policy used decades ago to meet this historic need. Let’s solve our growing workforce problem and hire, train and embrace the talents of all those seeking a new life. Those who embrace hard work and those looking for a country who needs them. It worked before, and it will work again.
Patsy Romero
CEO
Santa Maria El Mirador
Santa Fe
Standard time
Now begins the siege of long, hot, sunny afternoons. It seems to me that daylight saving time steals an hour from our sweet, fresh, cool New Mexico mornings and sticks the hour in the late afternoon where it’s least needed. And often becomes uncomfortably sunny and hot. Perhaps there’s some excuse in parts of the country that have many rainy, foggy, gray days. But that’s not our problem. I think that’s why Arizona, with a similar sunny outlook, has never embraced daylight saving time. I wish we’d join our western neighbor and oppose it as well.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
