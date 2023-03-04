Santa Fe Plaza circa 1868-77

A gazebo in the center of the 19th century Santa Fe Plaza.

 Courtesy Marilyn Batts

This photograph to the right shows the Plaza looking west and was taken between 1868-77. At the center is a gazebo, and the purpose of a gazebo is to offer a place for people to come together and for entertainment. As we are considering what to do with our beloved Plaza, let’s rely on our deep history and the KISS theory. Make our Plaza a place of community gathering and not war honoring (which came later and can be done in other places). Let us go back to our roots and Keep It Simple, Santa Fe.

Marilyn Batts

Santa Fe