This photograph to the right shows the Plaza looking west and was taken between 1868-77. At the center is a gazebo, and the purpose of a gazebo is to offer a place for people to come together and for entertainment. As we are considering what to do with our beloved Plaza, let’s rely on our deep history and the KISS theory. Make our Plaza a place of community gathering and not war honoring (which came later and can be done in other places). Let us go back to our roots and Keep It Simple, Santa Fe.
Marilyn Batts
Santa Fe
Kicked to the curb
If we agree with Cary Streicker (“Worthy candidate,” Letters to the Editor, March 1) about the need to kick Democrats to the curb, Republicans would be free to carry out their polities of restricting voting rights, dictating a woman’s right to choose, denying climate change, eliminating or reducing Medicare and Social Security, eliminating any restrictions on gun ownership and melding religious customs with government policy.
In addition, Streicker agrees with his candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, that college admissions should be based solely on merit and achievement. He fails to acknowledge the countless privileged students who have been admitted to colleges and universities under legacy programs and family million-dollar contributions, not merit. Jared Kushner is a prime example of an underachieving student admitted to Harvard not long after his father pledged $2.5 million to the school. This is a return to a class system based on elite privilege.
Stephanie Mendez
founding member, Indivisible Santa Fe
Santa Fe
Seeking answers
The Israeli Palestinian Confederation conducts twice-a-month simulations with speakers to “Stress Test” their formula for peace. Notable people such as Dennis Ross, Peter Beinart, Noam Chomsky, Alan Dershowitz, Cornel West, Gideon Levy and Aaron David Miller were some of the few who spoke at these events and praised it.
This organization has an intriguing approach to resolve the conflict. I urge you to join future simulations and to provide coverage. Visit the group’s website at ipconfederation.org to sign up for a future event.
Jay Heyman
Reform rabbi
Santa Fe
What kindness
I would like to alert you to a conspiracy in your fair city. It’s a conspiracy of kindness, and it’s happening at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. My husband and I were driving back from a vacation in California, and we stopped in Santa Fe for a few days as we often do. On our second day there, my husband, John, became ill, warranting a trip to the ER. John was taken to a room in the ER, and that’s when the kindness conspiracy began. From the policeman checking my purse, to the nurses, Mark and Cynthia, to the amazing and thorough doctors (Dr. A and Dr. Apodaca), to the echocardiogram technologist — all demonstrated nothing but care, concern and kindness.
We were frightened because my husband was very sick, and the tenderness with which each and every staff member treated us was amazing. John was admitted to the hospital, and the nurses on the third floor (Sasha, Kevin, Nicole and Monica) continued to demonstrate competence mixed with gentle care. Always a smile, always a warm greeting, always helpful and never rushed. At every turn of the way, John and I encountered nothing but wonderful, caring and kind people. We are home now, and John is doing so much better. So am I. I think a lot of that has to do with the conspiracy of kindness at St. Vincent.
Nancy O’Brien
Aurora, Colo.
Housing isn’t a right
I don’t believe a right to housing exists. Government should have no role in housing or construction. The market should determine the price of housing without interference or regulation. There should be no construction permits, no building codes and no building inspectors. Privatize everything. Also abolish taxation. Government is the source of our problems, not the solution. If you want to contribute to the common good, be capitalist. The bigger your profits, the more you are contributing to society.
Henry Medina
Santa Fe
What disrespect
As disappointing as it was to read about the staff turmoil in the Department of Cultural Affairs, I am especially appalled at the disrespectful way in which Eric Blinman was literally pulled from his work and summarily fired on the spot, allowing him only a brief visit under guard to his office to gather his personal items. If governor and DCA staff intend to continue to purge all the people who contribute their expertise and commitment to the cultural life of New Mexico, they should, at the very least, treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve. Blinman’s professional accomplishments speak for themselves. But I worked alongside Eric on a county advisory committee that he chaired for over two years, not as part of his job but as a generous and concerned citizen.
He is one of the most ethical, hardworking and fair-minded people I have known, and it was an honor to work with him. To treat him and the others who have been dismissed from the Department of Cultural Affairs as scapegoats for a failed system is reprehensible. He should be reinstated and the system reformed, with better funding to support all the department’s efforts.
Peter Weiss
Santa Fe