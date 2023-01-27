I am a community service provider in Santa Fe who has worked at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for the past 11 years. I am a nurse who loves my job, and I also love providing care to the citizens of Santa Fe, who are all so kind. I am writing this letter since I and most of my fellow peers, who are nurses, cannot afford housing within the Santa Fe city limits. When I first began working in Santa Fe, I was a traveler RN who ended up staying after my 13-week contract ended because of all the beautiful people I was honored to take care of daily.
The camaraderie shared among my peers is unique and not easily found in any profession; it is what has kept me providing extraordinary care to the community in Santa Fe and choosing Christus as my employer for the past decade. Despite being a seasoned nurse, I cannot afford a home in Santa Fe. Exhausted after a 12-hour shift, I then must drive over an hour to arrive home, which is frankly dangerous. I sleep six hours to get back up and do it all over again. I love the Santa Fe community and want to be a full-time citizen where I provide services. It is unfortunate that a decent house costs close to a half million dollars in Santa Fe. I support the Homewise Los Prados development.
Donna Marhefka
Rio Rancho
No boots on the ground
The United States spent $8 trillion on the war in Afghanistan. Nine hundred thousand American troops died. We should continue to send Ukraine weapons and humanitarian aid. Anything is better then American boots on the ground.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Avoid recurring spending
Many sources say New Mexico will receive, over the next budget year, over $3.6 billion in additional revenue. And our governor has plans for it. In her State of the State speech, she mentions extended school hours, a new agency (New Mexico Health Care Authority), paying the full cost of health coverage for school employees, more money for film industry, etc., etc. Problem is all these things represent, as a practical matter, continuing expenditures into future years, while the $3.6 billion is a one-time thing. It may occur again in a future year to some degree but can't be counted on.
One-time revenue should be used on one-time expenses that do future good — infrastructure is an example but another would be dealing with New Mexico's unfunded future pension fund liabilities. Let's spend the surplus on these things, not create new ongoing expenses.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
A broader net
CBS News reported Jan. 18 that a Planned Parenthood facility in Illinois had been destroyed by a fire caused by a Molotov cocktail. That same day, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted a resolution that “condemns recent attacks of vandalism, violence, and destruction against pro-life facilities, groups and churches.” Nearly 100 anti-abortion churches and pregnancy resource centers have been attacked since May. Jane’s Revenge, a militant organization, has taken credit for some of the attacks but no arrests have been made and I haven’t seen any media outrage.
When journalists become advocates and fail to cast a wider net for news, the public suffers. Candidates for office should be vetted by the political parties, but if they fail to do so, the news media should do some digging. The New Mexico Legislature should enact a perjury-type law that requires candidates for public office to be held accountable for the information about their education, job history and any criminal judgments against them, at the least. If the political parties should fail to do so before the primaries, the news sources could bring about the invalidation of candidates for the general election with a few phone calls. We might avoid seeing the Solomon Pena-type New Mexico news story on Al Jazeera.
Elaine Gere
Santa Fe
Try another lie
Pity George Santos. Entrapped in a maze of lies, the poor fellow cannot escape the embrace of the venomous Marjorie Taylor Greene and her cohorts in the extreme right wing of the Republican Party. Yet there is a safe lane for Santos if he is clever enough to take it: Declare that he has been a Democrat all along and align himself with the minority party in the House of Representatives. What is one more falsehood in a life of fakeries?