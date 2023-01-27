I am a community service provider in Santa Fe who has worked at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for the past 11 years. I am a nurse who loves my job, and I also love providing care to the citizens of Santa Fe, who are all so kind. I am writing this letter since I and most of my fellow peers, who are nurses, cannot afford housing within the Santa Fe city limits. When I first began working in Santa Fe, I was a traveler RN who ended up staying after my 13-week contract ended because of all the beautiful people I was honored to take care of daily.

The camaraderie shared among my peers is unique and not easily found in any profession; it is what has kept me providing extraordinary care to the community in Santa Fe and choosing Christus as my employer for the past decade. Despite being a seasoned nurse, I cannot afford a home in Santa Fe. Exhausted after a 12-hour shift, I then must drive over an hour to arrive home, which is frankly dangerous. I sleep six hours to get back up and do it all over again. I love the Santa Fe community and want to be a full-time citizen where I provide services. It is unfortunate that a decent house costs close to a half million dollars in Santa Fe. I support the Homewise Los Prados development.

Donna Marhefka

