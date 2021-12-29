Tuesday's editorial on the airport expansion correctly noted the first part of Santa Fe that visitors from the Santa Fe Regional Airport see are fields of wrecked cars, ugly beyond description ("Airport expansion is right investment for city," Our View, Dec. 27).
While we are waiting for a new road to the airport to be built, we could afford to build a 15-foot high wall hiding the cars. Local artists could then be commissioned to paint meaningful murals on the wall. This is a temporary solution, to be sure, but it could significantly improve visitors' first impressions of the City Different.
Larry Barty
Santa Fe
Supporting citizens
As the year winds down, American Promise New Mexico would like to thank U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández for co-sponsoring House Joint Resolution 1 that proposes an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to allow Congress and states to set limits on a candidate’s and other entities’ expenditures and fundraising for an election.
Why is this important? Our democracy is at risk from the outsize influence of political spending on elections by corporations, unions and political action committees. The source of some of this money is transparent, but much is not. Since the Supreme Court decision in Citizens United, the individual’s voice has been muted by the undue influence wielded by those with money in our election campaigns. Passage of HJR 1 will allow citizens to be heard by their elected officials over monetary interests.
Adelaide Jacobson
Los Alamos
Wrong impression
The decision by The New Mexican to change a word in my recent piece from "conservation" to "public lands" bond unfortunately misrepresents both the intent of this proposed bond and the very point I was trying to make ("Push for public lands bond welcome news," My View, Dec. 26).
To be clear, the bond proposes to fund a combination of conservation easements and acquisitions, restoration and natural resource management on both public and private land. Because of the intermingled pattern of land ownership and the fact that certain resources (like water and wildlife) are dependent on both public and private land, effectively protecting and restoring the health of our watersheds, natural habitat and working lands will depend on conservation funding on both public and private land. If farmers, ranchers, forest and tribal landowners are ultimately going to support this bond (whose support this bond initiative will need to be successful), it cannot only be about public land acquisition and management.
Scott Wilber
executive director
New Mexico Land Conservancy
Dedicated delivery
I would like to recognize our newspaper carrier, Abel Hernandez. He has been delivering The New Mexican to us for over eight years, and we're sorry to see him leave. He is a dedicated hard worker and the only time we have missed our paper was when he was off from work. He truly is an asset to your company. Take care and good luck, Abel. We will miss you.
Michelle Marquez
Santa Fe
Keep the masks
I would like to register three comments in response to any proposition that New Mexico should abandon mask-wearing to combat the spread of communicable disease because we have higher rates of infection than Texas ("and they don't subject their people to this"):
- New Mexico's infection rate increases are driven by counties where mask-wearing is almost taboo and vaccination rates are low.
- Rates of infection in Texas will soon reflect the results of abandoning masks and social distancing. Stay tuned.
- There's a reason masks are required in every hospital operating room, and it doesn't have anything to do with "government overreach."
Steve Shaw
Santa Fe
