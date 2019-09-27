Every hiker has set out on a trail only to discover that conditions were other than expected. To help hikers avoid surprises and prepare for their outings, the Trails Alliance of Santa Fe has created an online message board where hikers can share current information about trails — about closures, washouts, snow, mud, missing signs, damaged bridges, navigational challenges, difficult crossings, access road problems, etc. — whatever hikers believe other hikers would want to know before setting out on the trail.
The message board is a shared and open resource. Anyone can check the board before a hike. Anyone can contribute new or updated information after a hike. At present, the message board covers all 68 trails in the Sierra Club’s Day Hikes in the Santa Fe Area (8th Edition). The board is accessible from any computer or smartphone at santafetrails.boardhost.com
Nick Knorr
Santa Fe
Destructive changes
The Trump administration has taken its outrageous abuse of the Title X national family planning program to a new low. It was not enough for them to deny providers who mention that abortion is an option, even forbidding them to have an abortion provider in the same space. Now they have decided to use taxpayer money to fund crisis pregnancy centers, depraved institutions that are heartless enough to lie to women already in a great amount of pain and guilt, in an effort to force them into motherhood. The pro-life movement demands that all pregnant women must be mothers, and crisis pregnancy centers are the pinnacle of its thoughtless cruelty.
I have had enough of its control of the abortion narrative, its stranglehold on our government, I have had enough of the pro-life movement, America’s most accepted hate group.
John Paul Donoghue
Santa Fe
Pivot the focus
Hong Kong is witnessing massive, anti-governmental demonstrations (“China accuses U.S. in Hong Kong protests,” Sept. 6). But these demonstrations were not merely grassroots movements. They were, in my opinion, abetted by the U.S. — not to support democracy (the ostensible reason) but to weaken China and the Communist Party. One demonstrator held a U.S. flag to “tell the world that we want democracy and freedom.” In that case, they’re holding the wrong flag. China has not crushed democracies abroad, but we certainly have — including Iran (1953), Guatemala (1954), Chile (1973), Nicaragua (1980s) and Haiti (2004). Some protesters were connected to the Hong Kong-U.S. consulate and with the Trump administration.
Foreigners have intervened in Chinese affairs since the 19th century. Indeed, the U.S. for decades has intervened in the Chinese civil war by supporting Taiwan. We should focus on our sins, rather than on the Chinese ones.
Roger Carasso
Santa Fe
Find a Parkinson’s cure
I’m writing to thank New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Congressman Ben Ray Luján and their staffs for meeting with me and other Parkinson’s advocates recently in Washington, D.C., to talk about federal Parkinson’s research and access to quality care.
A recent study shows that this disease currently costs our country $52 billion every year in direct medical costs and indirect costs such as disability income, lost wages, absenteeism, etc., and $130 million in New Mexico alone. Currently, the federal government is spending $108 million on Parkinson’s research. There’s a disconnect here.
A cure would help relieve the burden on Medicare, Social Security and the wallets of families across America who help care for the 1 million people with Parkinson’s. I urge our congressional delegation to take meaningful action on this issue.
Karen St. Clair
Santa Fe