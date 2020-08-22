Food banks operate quietly behind the scenes during typical times, supplying nonprofit partners in hunger relief with food supplies that are then given out to people in need. Across the nation, food banks play a critical role in disaster relief.
The Food Depot is responsible for providing hunger relief to people in nine counties in Northern New Mexico. When the pandemic struck, the food bank responded and has kept responding every week since. The Food Depot staff and volunteers stepped forward as first responders during an unprecedented crisis. The numbers of people at food distributions skyrocketed to levels never seen, even by veteran food bank employees. Despite significant precautions, staff and volunteers risked exposure by continuing to work on the front lines.
The Food Depot staff and volunteers have shown they are a team, a highly productive team committed to a common goal — feeding our community. Teamwork has been demonstrated at every level. When we work together, we move mountains, and we have moved mountains — of food, that is.
Sherry Hooper
executive director
The Food Depot
Prevent deaths
Like many others, I read with a heavy heart that New Mexico once against has an unconscionable rate of alcohol-related deaths (“CDC: New Mexico has highest rate for alcohol-related deaths,” Aug 17). When we talk about alcohol-related illness, injury and deaths, we should always talk about what we can do to reduce them. Specifically, based off of scientific and expert recommendations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends enforcing existing laws to curtail the sale of alcohol to underage individuals; building coalitions between schools, public health agencies, health care and others to reduce excessive alcohol use; increasing taxes on alcohol; limiting the hours when alcohol can be purchased; and limiting quantities of purchases in the same day. These may seem extreme, but they are effective in other states and municipalities that are not seeing as many avoidable deaths as we are seeing.
Individuals who are concerned about their drinking should speak with their primary care clinician about getting medication to help curb cravings and decrease drinking. Medications such as naltrexone and acamprosate are safe, effective, widely available and do not make people sick if they do drink. Many patients have told me that taking one of these medications has changed their life. Having an alcohol-use disorder is not a moral failing, but our state failing to enact legislative changes that can reduce illness, injury and death is. Let’s take action now so we can do better.
Dr. Eileen Barrett, MPH
Albuquerque
Clear it up
Regarding the letter on tinted police vehicle windows (“Clear police windows bring transparency,” Aug. 18): Laws vary, but apparently New Mexico allows the darkest tint, obscuring drivers and pedestrians from making eye contact and reducing driver-side visibility, particularly at night. That should be cause enough for New Mexico to increase the legally required light transmission through front side windows on all vehicles, not only police. Police vehicles have air-conditioning, so reducing interior temps should not substitute for safety. “To protect and serve” requires a connection between police and citizens whether inside or out of the vehicle. Darkly obscured windows on police vehicles create separation and intimidation (them watching us). The tinting should be reduced to at least the point at which those outside the vehicle can readily see an officer inside. The police department needs to recognize the negative effects of dark windows on all vehicles and begin by removing the tint on theirs.
Seth Mosgofian
Santa Fe
From the inside
This is in response to the commentary written by Miles Taylor, former chief of staff of Homeland Security (“An insider’s view: Trump is dangerous,” Aug. 19). I found it to be very informative. Yes, we do live in a different America, thanks to our president. He has no clue on how to run a country. It saddens me to see what we have become as a nation.
Jo Anna C de Baca
Santa Fe
Ways to help
Hundreds of traditional elders live in rural areas throughout the Navajo Nation, many without electricity, running water, plumbing and basic necessities. … One way to help: Adopt-A-Native-Elder — visit anelder.org or call 801-474-0535.
Charles Brown
Santa Fe
Toxic water rules
I oppose efforts by the Oil Conservation Commission to allow new rules enabling bankrupt fracking companies to dispose of their toxic wastewater on roads, lands, crops and into rivers. Subsidizing a failed polluting industry with our health, safety and tax dollars in the name of “environmental stewardship” steals our children’s future, worsens climate chaos, destroys our freshwater and kills the land. Attempts by government and industry to glamorize benefits while ignoring perils are as criminally irresponsible as allowing lead in Flint, Mich.’s drinking water. I support suspending the rule-making on “produced water.” The proposed rules have been too hastily prepared with no meaningful public outreach or engagement of impacted communities.
Richard Welker
Santa Fe
